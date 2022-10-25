Dr. Ashish Jha on three viruses that can overwhelm hospitals this winter

The Takeout

Food poisoning is a scary thing. It’s often more of a nuisance than a life-threatening situation, though it certainly can be the latter, and it can put us off otherwise innocuous foods for years to come. Listeria is one type of bacteria linked to food poisoning that you’ve probably heard about in the context of grocery store recalls, and several high-profile listeria outbreaks around the country have involved tainted ice cream. However, despite the stories that make headlines, ice cream is not t