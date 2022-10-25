Dr. Ashish Jha on three viruses that can overwhelm hospitals this winter
White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss the flu, COVID-19 and RSV - three viruses that could overwhelm hospitals this winter.
White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss the flu, COVID-19 and RSV - three viruses that could overwhelm hospitals this winter.
Flu season is already off to an early start in the United States, and there are reports of pharmacies seeing increased demand for flu antivirals like Tamiflu.
Flu and cold season are here but one other virus is already filling up hospitals this fall. Caroline Peters joins us in the studio with more on why parents should be aware of the recent uptick in RSV cases.
President Joe Biden gives an update on the COVID-19 pandemic before getting a vaccine booster shot, urging Americans to do the same.
The man said his 14-year-old daughter was incoherent on her third day of quarantine, but workers at the facility failed to provide medical care.
If the 49ers want to recoup some of the draft picks they traded away, Bill Barnwell speculates that they could consider dealing away Trey Lance this offseason.
Justin Fields is now one of two players in the last 30 years with this indelible first-half stat line.
President Biden on Tuesday will announce a series of new efforts to boost the administration of the bivalent COVID-19 booster shots, including partnerships with several major companies and pharmacy chains. To encourage more people to get boosted, the Department of Health and Human Services will also be launching a tour on Oct. 26 during which…
The state’s positivity rate is up for the second week in a row, but Gov. Andy Beshear says “I don’t think we should be alarmed.”
In a nationally representative study, Black adults faced higher odds for dementia and Hispanic adults faced higher odds for mild cognitive impairment.
The Covid pandemic has sparked a rise in deadly fungal infections, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned, as it published its first list of species posing the biggest threat to health.
The agency plans to implement new regulations for informing patients about their breast density and screening options by the end of 2022 or early 2023
Women with dense breast tissue are more likely to develop breast cancer, yet most of us aren’t educated by our doctors about this risk factor. A new regulatory measure from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeks to change that. The FDA is planning to implement new mammogram standards to support people with dense breasts, […]
Food poisoning is a scary thing. It’s often more of a nuisance than a life-threatening situation, though it certainly can be the latter, and it can put us off otherwise innocuous foods for years to come. Listeria is one type of bacteria linked to food poisoning that you’ve probably heard about in the context of grocery store recalls, and several high-profile listeria outbreaks around the country have involved tainted ice cream. However, despite the stories that make headlines, ice cream is not t
Many people who are sensitive to gluten claim they can eat all the bread and pasta they want when traveling abroad. How could this be true?
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are soaring across the U.S. right now. But what are symptoms of the virus, how is it treated, and can adults get it? Here’s what you need to know.
Weronika heard an "audible pop" and realized her stitches had opened up on the plane.
Kids' temperatures are soaring past 100 degrees Fahrenheit in 17 states, and many are developing coughs and sore throats.
A pediatric nurse from Nebraska is speaking out to share her daughter's experience with RSV, a respiratory virus that is spiking among children, leaving many pediatric hospitals across the country reaching capacity. Hannah Brand said her daughter Paitynn was just 2 months old when she developed what seemed like a cold. Over the course of several days, Brand said Paitynn got progressively worse and started to have difficulty breathing.
Experts explain the different symptoms of the flu, COVID-19, the common cold or RSV and how to protect kids from seasonal illnesses.
Hippocrates famously said, “Let food be thy medicine” and that applies to heart health: Diet is incredibly important.