Dr. Badia Opening A Second Location In Midtown Manhattan, NY
Dr. Badia will be in New York February 21 & 22 – Request your appointment now!
Miami, Florida --News Direct-- Alejandro Badia
Alejandro Badia, M.D., F.A.C.S. is opening a second location in midtown Manhattan NY and will be meeting with patients on February 21 & 22. Reserve your spot (space is limited) by calling today at 305-227-HAND (4263) or by e-mail at siglesias@drbadia.com. Appointments are limited.
305 E 47th St
New York, NY 10017
United States (US)
Watch Dr. Badia’s announcement and click on the link below to inquire about a NYC consultation!
Dr. Badia would also love to connect with Interested patients, Doctors and Therapist in the area, so please complete the form below if you are interested:
https://www.tophandsurgeon.com/contact/
Late January, Dr. Badia performed his first surgery in Washington D.C at DC HUX Specialty surgery.
Alejandro Badia, MD, F.A.C.S., world-renowned hand and upper extremity surgeon and former president of the International Society of Traumatology for the Hand (ISSPORTH), arrives in New York City to meet with patients in the new Midtown location to treat them about injuries of the upper limb (hand, wrist, elbow or shoulder).
For more information about Dr. Badia in NYC, please visit https://www.drbadia.com/nyc
Request a Video Conferencing Appointment with Dr. Alejandro Badia
About Dr. Alejandro Badia:
Alejandro Badia, MD, FACS is a hand and upper extremity surgeon at Badia Hand to Shoulder Center, a fully integrated clinical facility for the upper limb, including Hand, Wrist, Shoulder and Elbow, located in Doral, Florida. Dr. Badia was educated at Cornell and NYU, trained in orthopedics at Bellevue Hospital/NYU Medical Center, followed with a hand/microsurgery fellowship in Pittsburgh and trauma fellowship in Germany. He has served as worldwide president of the International Society for Sport Traumatology of the Hand (ISSPORTH) and co-founded the Miami Anatomical Research and Training Center (M.A.R.C.), the world’s largest surgical cadaveric training lab and The Surgery Center at Doral, an elite state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center.
Dr. Badia has published numerous articles, written multiple book chapters, and has been an invited speaker or lecturer in nearly twenty-five countries. He is a member of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand (ASSH), American Association for Hand Surgery (AAHS) and the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) as well as numerous other international hand surgery and arthroscopy associations. Additionally, Dr. Badia served as honored professor at the prestigious Philadelphia Hand Course. For 10 consecutive years, Dr. Badia has been on the editorial review board of the Techniques in Upper Extremity Surgery, comprised of International key opinion leaders in upper limb surgery. Dr. Badia runs an active international hand fellowship, serves on the editorial board of two hand journals and for eight consecutive years, organized a two-day conference and learning symposium for surgeons/therapists devoted to upper limb arthroscopy and arthroplasty.
After years of a successful medical career and a renowned international speaking legacy, he saw a need for specialized orthopedic urgent care centers to immediately assess and treat a range of orthopedic and sports injuries and founded OrthoNOW®, the only orthopedic urgent care center franchise in the country. He serves as Medical Director of the franchise’s flagship location in Doral, Florida which has a team of orthopedic specialists on staff that treat broken bones, sprains, torn ligaments and muscles, cuts, sports and workers’ compensation injuries.
Dr. Badia, a two-time South Florida Business Journal Top 100 Power Leaders in Healthcare and a Top 100 Under 50 Diverse Executive Leader by Diversity MBA Magazine, has also been honored with Legacy Awards from Today’s Work Comp Professionals and The Doral Business Council. OrthoNOW® was named a “Top Ten Franchise Opportunity” in healthcare by Entrepreneur Magazine and featured in the following media: Franchise Times, Orthopedics This Week, South Florida Business Journal, Franchise USA Magazine and The Miami Herald.
Dr. Badia is also author of the book “Healthcare From The Trenches” a book that talks about healthcare delivery challenges from the provider and patient perspective.
For more information, visit: www.drbadia.com or send us a Tweet at @drbadia or Instagram at @BadiaHand.
For international patients, please contact: Susan Iglesias, International Coordinator at 305-227-4263 or international@drbadia.com
Contact Details
Susan Iglesias
Company Website
https://www.tophandsurgeon.com/locations/midtown-manhattan-ny/
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/dr-badia-opening-a-second-location-in-midtown-manhattan-ny-532341580