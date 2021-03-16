  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dr. Birx describes 'extraordinarily uncomfortable' moment when Trump suggested injecting disinfectant could fight COVID

Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — Dr. Deborah Birx, who coordinated the White House's response to the coronavirus pandemic during former President Donald Trump's administration, revealed on Monday she felt "extraordinarily uncomfortable" when the previous president suggested that people might fight the virus by injecting themselves with disinfectant.

"I can't tell you how many discussions we had on, how do we get the message out realizing what's happening at the most senior levels of the White House," Birx told ABC News, reflecting on her reaction to some of the misinformation about COVID-19 that was spread by Trump.

Birx faced criticism during her time as the coronavirus response coordinator for not speaking up when Trump flouted coronavirus restrictions or gave a platform to discredited medical advice.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx listens during an event in honor of World Nurses Day in the Oval Office of the White House, May 6, 2020, in Washington.
White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx listens during an event in honor of World Nurses Day in the Oval Office of the White House, May 6, 2020, in Washington.

Birx said she "didn't know how to handle" the moment when, during a White House press briefing last April, Trump floated the idea that people might treat the virus "by injection inside or, almost a cleaning," of disinfectants, which he later claimed was sarcasm.

Where is my third stimulus check?: IRS updates 'Get My Payment' tool with information on new COVID payments

Because of her military background, Birx said, she was accustomed to following a chain of command, and Trump was not addressing her when he suggested that idea.

"I guess some people thought I should run up on stage," she said. "But I was just not trained in my years of training to react that way."

Trump's statement about disinfectant was one of many disputed pieces of medical advice he gave voice to during his presidency. He also shared videos of doctors falsely stating that hydroxychloroquine was a "cure" for the virus on his Twitter account, which has since been suspended for misinformation.

"You can see how extraordinarily uncomfortable I was," Birx said. "I still think about it every day."

Birx, a well-respected U.S. Army physician, has served in several administrations dating back to the Reagan administration. She was brought onboard to assist the Trump White House after a stint as the U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator under President Barack Obama. She served as the U.S. global AIDS coordinator before moving to the coronavirus task force in late February, 2020.

Birx said she and leading epidemiology expert Dr. Anthony Fauci had conversations routinely about how to "correct the record" after Trump or another high-level White House official would spread misinformation about the coronavirus.

More: President Biden to hold first press conference next week on 64th day in office

She tipped her hat to the current administration for what she said was a contrast to Trump's in their consistent messaging on the virus.

"Whether it's the CDC director or Dr. Fauci or President Biden or Vice President Harris, all of them and all of their spokespeople are communicating exactly the same pieces," she said.

More: All living ex-U.S. presidents, except Trump, appear in ad touting COVID-19 vaccine

Birx announced her plan to retire from the White House in December, and now works as an adviser for ActivePure Technologies.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Birx on Trump disinfectant statement: I still think about it every day

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna begins testing Covid-19 vaccine on babies and young children

    Infants as young as six months are taking part in the Covid-19 jab study.

  • Jared Kushner takes credit for bringing Arab-Israeli conflict to its 'last vestiges' in new op-ed

    In a backhanded compliment, Kushner said President Biden was "smart" to rejoin the Iran Nuclear Deal because it shows the agreement is "dead."

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • New York Democrats don't necessarily think Cuomo should resign, but they may be done voting for him

    Several members of New York's state assembly and its congressional delegation, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), have called for Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign in the wake of a series of allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. As it turns out, though, New York voters aren't totally on board. A new Siena College poll released Wednesday found that 50 percent of New Yorkers, including 61 percent of Democrats, don't think Cuomo should step down, while only 35 percent of the state's population is in favor of resignation. That does appear to suggest there's a disconnect between lawmakers and their constituents, but it doesn't tell the whole story. Cuomo is planning to campaign for a fourth term next year, and the Siena poll shows he doesn't have a ton of support at the moment. Only 34 percent of those surveyed, including just 46 percent of Democrats, said they would vote to re-elect Cuomo. That may wind up being enough for him, especially if he's able to secure the Democratic nomination, but it does represent a bleaker outlook than the resignation data, which was compiled before Schumer, Gillibrand, and others made their stances public. The Cuomo 2022 numbers are much bleaker for him 34% said they would prefer Cuomo 52% prefer someone else pic.twitter.com/Dqvo6CQ6iF — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) March 15, 2021 The Siena College poll was conducted between March 8-12 among 805 registered New York voters. The margin of error is 4.1 percentage points. Read the full results here. More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsTrump reportedly redirected a Navy hospital ship from Seattle to L.A. because Newsom was more complimentary than InsleeThe GOP's anti-woke cul-de-sac

  • 'I still think about it every day': Former White House advisor Deborah Birx says she 'didn't know how to handle' Trump's comments about injecting disinfectants

    "I still think about it every day," Birx said about Trump's comments to investigate whether light, heat and disinfectants could cure the virus.

  • Prince Philip’s Health Seems Far Worse Than Royal Family Originally Let On

    Prince Philip is still hoping to make his way home after a month in the hospital, but it seems like the recovery process is taking longer than expected. While the palace originally stated that Prince Philip’s hospitalization was expected to be a short stay (and confirmed that it wasn’t related to COVID-19), his health took […]

  • French health ministry warns of new coronavirus variant that may be able to evade PCR tests

    Researchers at the Institut Pasteur are investigating whether a newly-identified coronavirus variant in the Brittany region of France may be more difficult for standard PCR tests to detect, the French health ministry said Tuesday. The variant was reportedly first detected in a cluster of eight cases at a hospital in Lannion. Despite the patients displaying conventional COVID-19 symptoms, PCR tests were reportedly not able to pick up the presence of the virus. Reports The Local, Brittany has maintained one of France's lower infection rates, but the recent discovery has raised concerns that some cases were missed. Of course, it's certainly possible the errors could have been related to the tests themselves, rather than any genetic modifications to the virus. The good news is that the ministry said the variant does not appear to be more transmissible or cause more severe cases of COVID-19, though at this stage, assumptions, including any about detectability, are likely unwise. Read more at France24 and The Local. More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsTrump reportedly redirected a Navy hospital ship from Seattle to L.A. because Newsom was more complimentary than InsleeThe GOP's anti-woke cul-de-sac

  • Pope Francis says Catholic priests can't bless same-sex unions because God 'cannot bless sin'

    The note from the Catholic Church comes months after the Vatican partially walked back statements from Pope Francis supporting civil union laws.

  • Grammys 2021: Lionel Richie sings 'Lady' during Kenny Rogers in memoriam

    Lionel Richie performs "Lady" during the Kenny Rogers tribute during the Grammys 2021 in memoriam. Courtesy: CBS/Recording Academy

  • Grammys 2021: Taylor Swift performs 'Willow'

    Taylor Swift performs her single "Willow" at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Courtesy: CBS/Recording Academy

  • Trudeau stands by AstraZeneca vaccine as ‘safe and effective’

    Several countries, including Germany and France, have suspended use of AstraZeneca shots over blood clot fears

  • At least eight killed in head-on collision during police chase, Texas officials say

    Eight people were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

  • Trump reportedly redirected a Navy hospital ship from Seattle to L.A. because Newsom was more complimentary than Inslee

    Former President Donald Trump's personal policy toward governors during the COVID-19 pandemic was no secret. He wanted to work with them, he said, as long as they showed him some appreciation. "It's a two-way street, they have to treat us well also," he said during a Fox News interview in March 2020. Now, an anecdote from ABC News' Jonathan Karl's upcoming book Front Row at The Trump Show, sheds even more light on how Trump made crucial, potentially life-or-death decisions based on whether he felt he was getting enough compliments. Karl reports that upon learning a Navy hospital ship was heading to Seattle last March, Trump decided to redirect it to Los Angeles, solely because he liked the things California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) had been saying about him. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), on the other hand, did not have a big fan in Trump. "Don't you think we should send it to California?" Trump reportedly asked. "Gavin has been saying the nicest things about me." Trump reportedly said he considered Inslee a "showboater" and a "real jerk," which apparently meant, in the former president's mind, that Washingtonians were less deserving of extra hospital beds. “Molly! Get Gavin on the phone!” As I describe in the new paperback edition of “Front Row at the Trump Show” Trump gets Gavin Newsom on speakerphone and asks him if he should send the ship to Los Angeles, saying, “You’ve been saying the nicest things about me.” https://t.co/nM8MtTJ63E — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) March 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsThe GOP's anti-woke cul-de-sacBernie Sanders says he probably won't join Biden's relief bill victory tour

  • Man suspected of killing 4 in fight over stimulus check

    An Indianapolis man suspected of killing three adults and a child told police he fatally shot the four victims after he and his girlfriend argued because he wanted a share of her federal COVID-19 relief money, according to a court document and one of the girlfriend's relatives. Malik Halfacre, 25, was being held Tuesday at the Marion County Jail on four preliminary counts of murder and one count each of attempted murder and robbery. Halfacre's girlfriend was critically wounded.

  • Basketball player who called Jeremy Lin ‘coronavirus’ identified

    The basketball player who called Jeremy Lin "coronavirus" has been identified, according to the NBA G League.

  • What if you had your choice of COVID-19 vaccine? Differences are small, but they do exist

    If you get the choice, which COVID-19 vaccine should you choose? For now, any one you can get. But supply is growing, and there are differences.

  • A baby girl born to a partially vaccinated healthcare worker has COVID-19 antibodies

    A Florida woman gave birth three weeks after her first COVID-19 shot. The baby may be first reported case to have antibodies from her mom's vaccine.

  • McConnell Warns Democrats of ‘Scorched-Earth Senate’ If Filibuster Is Removed

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) threatened to use “every” rule available to advance conservative policies if Democrats choose to eliminate the filibuster, allowing legislation to pass with a simple majority in place of a filibuster-proof 60-vote threshold. With some Democrats urging moderates Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D., Arizona) to abandon their support for the filibuster, McConnell warned in a floor speech that such a move could “break” the Senate. “Let me say this very clearly for all 99 of my colleagues: nobody serving in this chamber can even begin to imagine what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like,” McConnell said. If the Senate is restructured to require simple majorities to pass all legislation, McConnell warned that Republicans would use that policy to their advantage if they regained a majority in the chamber. “As soon as Republicans wound up back in the saddle, we wouldn’t just erase every liberal change that hurt the country—we’d strengthen America with all kinds of conservative policies with zero input from the other side,” McConnell said. The minority leader indicated that a Republican-majority Senate would pass national right-to-work legislation, defund Planned Parenthood and sanctuary cities “on day one,” allow concealed carry in all 50 states, and more. The Senate is currently tied 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, and Manchin’s and Sinema’s refusal to eliminate the filibuster has left Democrats unable to make that change. Sinema’s spokesperson said in January that she is “against eliminating the filibuster, and she is not open to changing her mind,” while Manchin has indicated he would be open to some reform without eliminating the procedure entirely. The progressive wing of the Democratic caucus has pushed in recent weeks for a limited reform to the filibuster rule that would allow for its suspension when the Senate is voting on legislation that would expand voting rights.

  • ‘The Talk’ host Elaine Welteroth issues complaint about racial insensitivity on set: report

    It seems like the drama at The Talk is raging on. According to Page Six, co-host Elaine Welteroth has issued a complaint about racial insensitivity on set. As theGrio previously reported, last week the CBS daytime talk show The Talk became its own hot topic as co-host Sharon Osbourne was asked about her tweets defending Piers Morgan, who was under fire for relentless racist and misogynistic attacks against the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

  • The NAACP Lawsuit Against Trump Is Delayed After Some Guy Named ‘Ricky’ Took the Paperwork

    Saul Loeb/GettyIn February, “Ricky” signed for a federal lawsuit delivered to former President Trump and then vanished.Since then, people in both Trump’s camp and the team pressing the lawsuit on behalf of Mississippi Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson have been left scratching their heads, about who, exactly, the mysterious “Ricky” is and why he accepted mail for the former president.Over the past couple of weeks, typically knowledgeable sources on both sides have responded to The Daily Beast’s inquiries with their own questions, such as “Who the hell is Ricky?” and “Do YOU know who Ricky is?”Now, the “Ricky”—just “Ricky,” no last name listed—mystery has spilled into federal court where Trump’s attorney Jesse Binnall asked the judge for more time to respond to Thompson’s lawsuit in part following the difficulty in identifying the unknown signator. In a motion filed late Thursday evening, Binnall wrote that a “Ricky” appeared to have signed for a lawsuit sent to Trump—and then this person didn’t actually deliver the papers to the twice-impeached former president yet.“Plaintiff attempted to serve Mr. Trump by certified mail on February 23, 2021. That parcel was signed for by an unknown individual identified only as ‘Ricky,’” the court filing reads. Binnall also states, “Mr. Trump contests whether that service was legally effective.”A return of service receipt filed in early March shows that someone named “Ricky” signed for the documents at Trump’s private club of Mar-a-Lago in Florida, according to the document.However, Binnall also said that his client’s position that the service was potentially botched “is moot because the parties have decided to focus on the substantive disputes at hand and have agreed to an extension of time for Mr. Trump to respond to the complaint, up to and including April 26, 2021.”Judge Amit Mehta and attorneys for Democratic Rep. Thompson agreed to the Trump team’s request for an extension and the former president now has until April 26 to file a response to the suit.Binnall declined to comment to The Daily Beast on this story Monday night.Florida state law allows lawsuits to be served by certified mail when addressed to defendants.Thompson’s suit, filed on his behalf by lawyers from the NAACP, accuses Trump, attorney and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, and the far-right Oath Keepers militia and Proud Boys of violating the century-old Klan Act by allegedly conspiring to interfere with civil rights by preventing congressional officials from doing their duty in certifying Joe Biden’s electoral college victory on Jan. 6.Thompson argues that Trump, Giuliani’s incendiary rhetoric about a “stolen” election, and the involvement of Oath Keeper and Proud Boys members in the Jan. 6 riot amounted to a conspiracy to deprive Americans of their civil rights. Despite Trump and Republicans’ months-long, conspiracy-theory-fueled crusade to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, Biden clearly and decisively defeated the GOP incumbent president in the Electoral-College and popular-vote counts.California Rep. Eric Swalwell has filed a similar suit against Trump and Giuliani, which named Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. and Rep Mo Brooks (R-AL) as additional defendants.Those defending Trump, and who have defended him in the recent past, have already been prepping legal and public-relations strategies on free-speech grounds. Alan Dershowitz, a member of the Trump legal defense during the former president’s first impeachment trial, previously told The Daily Beast that though “nobody [on the Trump team] has reached out to me yet” about this lawsuit, Dershowitz believes that the ex-president’s rhetoric at his Jan. 6 speech in DC is “protected by the First Amendment” and “I would hope that the ACLU would take on a case like this.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.