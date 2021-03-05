Dr. Bryant Marks, Widely Acclaimed Diversity Trainer, Hosts Implicit Bias Special On E.W. Scripps TV Stations Across The Country Next Week "Hidden Bias of Good People"
PR Newswire
ATLANTA, March 5, 2021
Training Sessions Heighten Awareness of Implicit Bias that Fuels Racial Discrimination
ATLANTA, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
WHO:
Dr. Bryant T. Marks, Ph. D, founder and chief equity officer of the National Institute on Race and Equity (NTIRE).
E.W. Scripps Company, owner of 61 television stations in 41 markets across the country.
WHAT:
Dr. Marks, one of the nation's leading implicit bias trainers, will host an hour-long special airing next week on E.W. Scripps Company TV stations in 41 markets across the country. The show, "Hidden Bias of Good People," is an extraordinary effort to raise awareness of the unconscious impulses of people who are unaware of the role their inherent biases play in their actions and decisions. The TV show is essentially an anti-bias training session, a presentation that E.W. Scripps determined is so important to American society, that they are broadcasting it commercial-free to 80 million viewers.
WHEN:
Here is a list of the dates, times and locations of the showings:
Market
Station
Day
Date
Time Period
Phoenix
KNXV (ABC)
Tuesday
9-Mar
7PM
Phoenix
KASW (CW)
Saturday
13-Mar
7PM
Phoenix
KASW (CW)
Sunday
14-Mar
11AM
Tampa
WFTS (ABC)
Wednesday
9-Mar
7PM
Detroit
WXYZ (ABC)
Monday
8-Mar
7PM
Denver
KMGH (ABC)
Tuesday
9-Mar
7PM
Miami
WSFL (CW)
Monday
8-Mar
7PM
Cleveland
WEWS (ABC)
Monday
8-Mar
7PM
Indianapolis
WRTV (ABC)
Monday
8-Mar
7PM
San Diego
KGTV (ABC)
Tuesday
9-Mar
8PM
Baltimore
WMAR (ABC)
Monday
8-Mar
7PM
Nashville
WTVF (CBS)
Monday
8-Mar
8PM
Salt Lake City
KSTU (FOX)
Saturday
13-Mar
6PM
Kansas City
KSHB (NBC)
Sunday
14-Mar
7PM
Kansas City
KMCI(Indy)
Sunday
14-Mar
7PM
Cincinnati
WCPO (ABC)
Monday
8-Mar
7PM
Milwaukee
WTMJ (NBC)
Thursday
11-Mar
8PM
West Palm
WPTV (NBC)
Thursday
11-Mar
8PM
Las Vegas
KTNV (ABC)
Monday
8-Mar
7PM
Grand Rapids
WXMI (FOX)
Monday
8-Mar
7PM
Norfolk
WTKR (CBS)
Monday
8-Mar
7PM
Buffalo
WKBW (ABC)
Monday
8-Mar
7PM
Ft. Myers
WFTX (FOX)
Monday
8-Mar
7PM
Richmond
WTVR (CBS)
Monday
8-Mar
7PM
Tulsa
KJRH (NBC)
Sunday
14-Mar
7PM
Tulsa
KJRH (NBC)
Saturday
20-Mar
6PM
Lexington
WLEX (NBC)
Thursday
11-Mar
8PM
Tucson
KGUN (ABC)
Tuesday
9-Mar
7PM
Tucson
KGUN (ABC)
Saturday
13-Mar
10:35 PM
Tucson
KWBA (CW)
Saturday
13-Mar
7PM
Green Bay
WGBA (NBC)
Monday
8-Mar
6PM
Omaha
KMTV (CBS)
Monday
8-Mar
8PM
Omaha
KMTV (CBS)
Saturday
13-Mar
11PM
Waco/Bryan
KXXV (ABC)
Tuesday
9-Mar
7PM
Waco/Bryan
KXXV (ABC)
Sunday
14-Mar
3PM
Colorado Springs
KOAA (NBC)
Sunday
7-Mar
6PM
Boise
KIVI (ABC)
Tuesday
9-Mar
7PM
Tallahassee
WTXL (ABC)
Wednesday
10-Mar
7PM
Lansing
WSYM (FOX)
Monday
8-Mar
6PM
Lafayette
KATC (ABC)
Tuesday
9-Mar
7PM
Lafayette
KATC.2 (CW)
Tuesday
9-Mar
9PM
Bakersfield
KERO (ABC)
Monday
8-Mar
7PM
Santa Barbara
KSBY (NBC)
Monday
8-Mar
7PM
Santa Barbara
KSBY.2 (CW)
Monday
44263
7PM
Corpus Christi
KRIS (NBC)
Thursday
11-Mar
8PM
Corpus Christi
KZTV (CBS)
Saturday
13-Mar
10AM
Corpus Christi
KRIS.2 (CW)
Sunday
14-Mar
10AM
Corpus Christi
KAJA (Spanish)
Monday
8-Mar
4PM
Missoula/Kalispell
KPAX (CBS)
Monday
8-Mar
6PM
Billings
KTVQ (CBS)
Monday
8-Mar
6PM
Butte/Bozeman
KXLF/KBZK (CBS)
Monday
8-Mar
6PM
Twin Falls
KSAW (CBS)
Tuesday
9-Mar
7PM
Great Falls
KRTV (CBS)
Monday
8-Mar
6PM
Helena
KXLH (CBS)
Monday
8-Mar
6PM
Media Contact: For inquiries regarding NTIRE and print or broadcast interviews with Dr. Marks, please contact Michael K. Frisbymike@frisbyassociates.com/202-625-4328.
NTIRE Social Media Campaign: #Implicit Bias #SeeME will make people more aware of their biases in hopes of changing them. On Monday, 3/8/21 NTIRE's social media pages will compel people of all races to acknowledge #ImplicitBias and combat it by asking others to #SeeME.
