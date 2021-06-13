DR Congo Covid spike delays return of Patrice Lumumba's tooth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Prime Minister of Congo Kinshasa Patrice Lumumba in Congo in 1960.
Belgium has admitted responsibility for the killing of Patrice Lumumba during the Cold War

The return of the remains of Congolese independence hero Patrice Lumumba has been delayed by a new wave of Covid-19.

Tributes had been planned from 21 June, starting with the return of his only remains - a tooth - from Belgium.

"We have to prioritise the health of our citizens," President Félix Tshisekedi said, adding that cases had risen "exponentially".

Lumumba was killed by firing squad in January 1961, months after becoming the country's first prime minister.

In 2002, former colonial power Belgium admitted responsibility for its part in the killing, in which the CIA is widely believed to have played a role amid the Cold War between the US and the Soviet Union.

Western powers feared that Lumumba would side with the Soviet Union, potentially giving it access to Congo's supplies of uranium.

A Belgian policeman has admitted dissolving Lumumba's body in acid, but said he had kept a tooth.

Last year, a Belgian court ordered the tooth to be returned to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

President Tshisekedi has said a mausoleum will be built to the independence hero and a series of ceremonies are planned around the vast country.

These have now been postponed until January 2022 - the 61st anniversary of Lumumba's death.

What's the Covid situation in DR Congo?

It is grappling with a third wave of Covid-19 infections, and Mr Tshisekedi said the country's hospitals were full.

The president said he would announce "draconian measures" to tackle the rise in the coming days.

Cases and deaths were rising "exponentially", he said.

In the latest figures, 254 new Covid-19 infections were announced on Friday, mostly in the capital, Kinshasa, along with three deaths.

Since the outbreak began, about 35,000 infections and 834 have officially been recorded in DR Congo, which has a population of at least 80 million.

However, experts say many more cases are likely to have gone unrecorded due to the poor state of the country's health system.

DR Congo is carrying out a vaccination campaign using the AstraZeneca jab but President Tshisekedi said he wanted to speed it up by using different vaccines as well.

Banner image reading &#39;more about coronavirus&#39;
Banner image reading 'more about coronavirus'
Banner
Banner

Recommended Stories

  • The sounds putting Africa on the global music map

    Afrobeats, afropop, soukous, rumba, gengetone, kwaito Arabic pop—these are some of the sounds breaking through Africa’s borders and bringing the world’s attention to the continent. This week, Quartz Africa published an exclusive look at the interest the African entertainment scene has attracted in recent months, spurred by streaming services, social media platforms, and investor interest.

  • Turkey vs Italy LIVE: Euro 2020 result and reaction from fixture tonight

    Follow all the latest updates from the Stadio Olimpico as Euro 2020 finally got under way

  • Euro 2020 TV schedule: What channel is every game on?

    All the TV and live stream details for coverage across this summer’s European Championships

  • America is back with Biden, France's Macron says

    CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) -The United States is back as a cooperative leader of the free world under President Joe Biden, France's Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday, illustrating the relief felt by many key U.S. allies that the tumult of Donald Trump's presidency is over. Macron's remark echoes that of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who hailed Biden on Thursday as "a big breath of fresh air". Neither Macron nor Johnson drew an explicit parallel between Biden and Trump, though both praised Biden's distinctly cooperative tone and officials said there was relief after Trump at times shocked and bewildered many European allies.

  • Moscow orders new restrictions as COVID-19 infections soar

    Moscow's mayor on Saturday ordered a week off for some workplaces and imposed restrictions on many businesses to fight coronavirus infections that have more than doubled in the past week. The national coronavirus task force reported 6,701 new confirmed cases in Moscow, compared with 2,936 on June 6. After several weeks of lockdown as the pandemic spread in the spring of 2020, the Russian capital eased restrictions and did not reimpose any during subsequent case increases.

  • Rocket Companies (RKT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Rocket Companies (RKT) closed the most recent trading day at $20.67, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session.

  • Biden Report Card: Inflation, Manchin, Harris trip foil week

    This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden cruising through the G-7 economic summit in Britain and readying for what is expected to be a tense meeting next week with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Biden to hold solo news conference after Putin summit

    CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a solo news conference after meeting his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin next week, denying the former KGB spy an elevated international platform to castigate the West and sow discord. Putin's bravura performance at a 2018 news conference with Donald Trump led to shock when the then U.S. president cast doubt on the findings of his own intelligence agencies and flattered the Russian leader. Talking about the summit alone will also spare Biden, 78, from open jousting with Putin, 68, before the world's media after what is certain to be a combative encounter.

  • Midnight In The Switchgrass (Red Band Trailer)

    Bruce Willis (DIE HARD franchise) and Megan Fox (TRANSFORMERS: REVENGE OF THE FALLEN) lead a powerful cast including Emile Hirsch (ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD), Lukas Haas (INCEPTION), and Colson Baker (BIRD BOX) in this gritty and intense crime-thriller. While in Florida on another case, FBI agents Helter (Willis) and Lombardo (Fox) cross paths with state cop Crawford (Hirsch), who’s investigating a string of female murders that appear to be related. Lombardo and Crawford team up for an und

  • Lukaku sends message to Eriksen as Belgium wins at Euro 2020

    Romelu Lukaku delivered a heartfelt message to Denmark player Christian Eriksen after scoring the first of his two goals in a 3-0 win over Russia on Saturday at the European Championship. After swivelling to shoot into the bottom corner in the 10th minute, Lukaku headed to a television camera and grabbed it with both hands, saying “Chris, Chris, I love you.” Lukaku plays for Italian team Inter Milan alongside Eriksen, who needed urgent medical treatment before being taken to the hospital after collapsing on the field during Denmark’s match against Finland in Copenhagen earlier Saturday.

  • Unnerving video shows moment boaters almost fall off edge of Texas dam

    Four women successfully rescued from barge with no injuries reported

  • Analysis-G7’s billion vaccine plan counts some past pledges, limiting impact

    A G7 plan to donate 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries will have limited impact because it includes some previous pledges, but it still offers a small lifeline to a global vaccine buying system, some experts said. Leaders from the Group of Seven major economies announced the move on Friday. A U.S. initiative announced on Thursday to donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech SE vaccine is part of the G7 pledge.

  • ‘Unabated crime wave as president’: Former prosecutor says Trump must be prosecuted

    ‘If he is not held accountable, if we don’t prosecute him, then what we are doing is we are encouraging tomorrow’s version of Donald Trump,’ Glenn Kirschner says

  • Passengers and crew scramble to restrain man attempting to open door of Delta flight

    Once the man was restrained, the flight was diverted to Oklahoma City, the nearest airport

  • Scottish rapist who fled to California and faked his own death is jailed after US Marshals track him down

    Many considered him dead but was brought home to face justice for his many crimes

  • Democrats threaten to subpoena Trump officials over secret attempts to obtain lawmakers’ data

    Schumer calls Barr’s alleged seizure of Apple data ‘gross abuse of power’ and ‘assault on the separation of powers’

  • From JFK to Trump: Controversial moments between US presidents and the Queen

    In more than half a century on the throne, the British monarch has encountered many awkward moments when it comes to welcoming her US counterparts

  • Boris Johnson's former chief aide Dominic Cummings' promise to reveal all on his new Substack could break government rules and open him up to legal action

    Dominic Cummings has set up a new Substack but his decision could cause both him and Boris Johnson trouble.

  • Israeli police say woman with knife shot dead in West Bank

    Israeli police said a Palestinian woman carrying a knife ran toward an Israeli military checkpoint on Saturday and was shot dead by a private security guard. The shooting took place at the Qalandiya checkpoint near Jerusalem, one of the largest in the occupied West Bank. Police said the woman, identified as a 28-year-old resident of a West Bank refugee camp, had ignored calls by the guard to stop.

  • Merrick Garland vows to challenge GOP threats to voting rights

    With Biden administration under pressure to combat voter suppression, attorney general condemns baseless voter fraud narrative and ‘abnormal’ audits that undermine voters