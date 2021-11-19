DR Congo data leak: Millions transferred to Joseph Kabila allies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joseph Kabila in 2018
Joseph Kabila was president of DR Congo from 2001-2019

Companies owned by family and friends of former Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila had millions of dollars of public funds funnelled through their bank accounts, according to Africa's biggest data leak.

The money was transferred to the companies' accounts at the Congolese arm of the BGFI bank.

Millions of dollars in cash were then taken out of the accounts.

Mr Kabila was president at the time of the bank transfers.

He has declined to respond to our questions over the transfers.

The leak included more than three million documents and information on millions of transactions from the BGFI (Banque Gabonaise et Française Internationale) bank, which works in several African countries and France. Online French investigative journal Mediapart and the NGO Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa (PPLAAF) obtained the information.

BBC Africa Eye had access to the evidence, as part of a consortium called Congo Hold-up, co-ordinated by the media network European Investigative Collaborations (EIC).

The investigation raises questions about who benefitted from the money transfers and possible conflicts of interests.

The oil firm with no oil

The managing director of BGFI's DR Congo subsidiary, BGFI Banque RDC, from 2012 to 2018 was Francis Selemani, Joseph Kabila's foster brother.

Mr Kabila's sister, Gloria Mteyu, owned 40% of BGFI's DR Congo operation, which was set up in 2010.

One privately owned company, Sud Oil, was shown to have received nearly $86m in public funds from November 2013 to August 2017.

These include at least $46m from the DR Congo banking regulator, BCC, $15m from the state mining company Gécamines, and $1.3m from the country's electoral body, Ceni.

The only information the BBC found from the leak concerning these payments was an invoice for just over $1m from Ceni to Sud Oil for petroleum products.

An invoice for $1m from the electoral commission
The electoral commission, Ceni, paid Sud Oil $1m for petroleum products

The BBC found no evidence Sud Oil was trading in petroleum products at the time.

Mr Selemani's wife, Aneth Lutale, owned 80% of Sud Oil and Mrs Mteyu owned the remaining 20% from 2013 to 2018.

Millions of dollars were transferred out of Sud Oil's BGFI accounts to other private companies' BGFI accounts. Some of these were owned by relatives or business associates of Mr Kabila, who was president from 2001-2019.

One of these companies, Kwanza Capital, was majority owned by Congolese businessman Pascal Kinduelo, with Sud Oil taking a minority stake. Mr Kinduelo was chair of BGFI Bank RDC at the time.

Mr Kinduelo was also a former owner of Sud Oil, before transferring ownership.

The investigation found the bank allowed many high-value cash withdrawals from Sud Oil accounts, including one for $6 million. By law a maximum of $10,000 is allowed to be withdrawn in cash per day. This limit can only be breached for specific, documented purposes, such as national emergency or defence reasons.

BBC Africa Eye found no evidence in the leak that correct procedures were followed in these instances. These cash withdrawals from Sud Oil accounts totalled at least $50 million covering a four-year period. Once the money was withdrawn, it is believed to have become untraceable.

Audit found firm 'very high risk'

Our investigation was only able to establish that Sud Oil, for the period 2013 to 2018, had one employee, managing director David Ezekiel, and a small office in the capital Kinshasa as its address. In October 2013 Sud Oil purchased a real estate complex in the capital for $12 million, basing the company there.

It also had a contract with BGFI Banque RDC to provide new vehicles to several of its senior management, including Mr Selemani. It charged $70,000 to provide his four-wheel drive car.

BBC Africa Eye found no evidence of any other business activities.

The investigation had access to an internal BGFI audit, completed in July 2018, heavily criticising the DR Congo operation. The audit was never meant to be made public.

It gave a score of "very high risk" for the DR Congo subsidiary. It also referenced a lack of integrity and transparency in the declaration of conflicts of interest and compliance in its operations with clients.

The audit named Mr Selemani as having at least 16 declared conflicts of interest, including links to private companies holding accounts at the bank. It also highlighted several high-value transactions by Sud Oil.

Two weeks after the report was complete, Mr Selemani was moved to a new role at BGFI's head office in Gabon. He reportedly received $1.4m on leaving BGFI Banque RDC. He is reported to have left BGFI in November 2018.

Sud Oil changed ownership in 2018 and Kwanza Capital was closed down the same year. Mrs Mteyu is understood to have given up her 40% stake in BGFI Banque RDC.

BBC Africa Eye contacted BGFI, Joseph Kabila, Francis Selemani, Aneth Lutale, David Ezekiel and Gloria Mteyu over the information contained in the leak. None responded to our questions. We also contacted Pascal Kinduelo, who declined to respond.

Gecamines and BCC did not reply to the BBC's requests for a response.

The head of Ceni at the time of its dealings with Sud Oil, Corneille Nangaa, declined to comment on the payment, citing parliamentary confidentiality rules. Mr Nangaaa added that a new management team was now in place at the electoral body.

BBC Africa Eye's investigation will be available online to watch from 29 November.

More BBC Africa Eye investigations:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Uganda's Kampala bombings: Muslim cleric accused of jihadist links shot dead

    Sheikh Muhammad Abas Kirevu was killed by security forces, who said he had been working with jihadists.

  • South American ref suspended after failing to give red card

    Uruguayan referee Andres Cunha and video assistant Esteban Ostojich were suspended Wednesday after failing to give a red card to Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi during a World Cup qualifying match against Brazil. Otamendi hit Brazil forward Raphinha with his elbow in the 35th minute of Tuesday’s match in San Juan.

  • U.S. secretary of state talks security, democracy in Nigeria

    ABUJA (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday and discussed domestic and regional security, and West Africa's democratic backsliding, including Abuja's handling of anti-police brutality protests last year. Blinken's trip to Nigeria came days after a leaked report said the Nigerian army had fired live rounds at peaceful protesters at a toll gate in Lagos in October 2020 and described the incident as a "massacre". Blinken said during a joint news conference with Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama that depending on the conclusions of the report, authorities should "hold accountable any of those responsible for human rights abuses, and to do that again in full transparency."

  • These exclusive handmade goods make a positive impact

    Fairkind supports artisans around the world and honors their craft. Now you can have these beautiful pieces in your home.

  • De Klerk's death sparks debate over his role in apartheid

    The controversy following de Klerk to the grave comes 27 years after the official end of the brutal regime that oppressed the country’s Black majority for generations. “I, without qualification, apologize for the pain and the hurt and the indignity and the damage that apartheid has done to Black, brown and Indians in South Africa," said de Klerk, an apparition emaciated by mesothelioma cancer who nonetheless chose his words carefully.

  • Iraqi Shiite cleric calls on pro-Iran militias to disband

    Iraq’s influential Shiite cleric who emerged as a winner in last month’s general elections on Thursday called on the country’s myriad pro-Iran Shiite armed factions to disband if they want to join his upcoming government. Muqatada al-Sadr also asked the factions to hand over their weapons to the government-sanctioned umbrella known as Popular Mobilization Forces. The militias are certain to reject the demands, which in turn could complicate al-Sadr’s efforts to form a government after the vote.

  • The Maryland darter, the only animal unique to the state, is about to be declared extinct

    In search of a tiny fish known as the Maryland darter, scientists have donned snorkels and scuba tanks. They’ve dragged nets, even electrified ones, through ice-cold waters of the Susquehanna River and its creeks, and yet turned up no trace of a creature not seen since 1988. During hundreds of hours of searching since that sighting, they’ve used any method they can think of to detect what is ...

  • Two mountain gorillas born in DR Congo's Virunga park

    Two new-born mountain gorillas have further boosted the endangered species' baby boom underway in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Virunga National Park, authorities have said.

  • Putin says West taking Russia's 'red lines' too lightly

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the West was taking Russia's warnings not to cross its "red lines" too lightly and that Moscow needed serious security guarantees from the West. In a wide-ranging foreign policy speech, the Kremlin leader also described relations with the United States as "unsatisfactory" but said Russia remained open to dialogue with Washington. The Kremlin said in September that NATO would overstep a Russian red line if it expanded its military infrastructure in Ukraine, and Moscow has since accused Ukraine and NATO of destabilising behaviour, including in the Black Sea.

  • PORTL raises a neat stack of cash to teleport your likeness all over the world

    PORTL agrees, and under the catchy slogan "if you can't be there, beam there," has carved out a new slice of the market, where you can holographically teleport your image to anywhere in the world. The company just announced that it teleported a 220-foot stack of $20 bills from a number of investors' bank accounts to its own. Yes, $12 million dollars in $20 dollar bills is around 220 feet tall.

  • First day of Antony Blinken's Africa tour marred by crackdown on protesters in Sudan

    On the first day of his trip to Africa, Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the recent string of violent conflicts roiling the continent, even as the Sudanese government cracked down on pro-democracy protesters and Ethiopia's prime minister claimed a "sophisticated narrative war."Why it matters: "Despite the grand gesture of American support for the continent signaled by ... Blinken’s trip, the developments illustrated the frustrating limits of U.S. diplomacy in a tumultuous region," the

  • Turkish Lira in Freefall After Central Bank Cuts Rates Again

    (Bloomberg) -- The Turkish lira tumbled to a record low after the central bank cut borrowing costs for a third straight month, a move that risks further undermining price stability while eroding what little confidence investors had in the nation’s policy makers.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the

  • Pope Francis performed miracle on boy at Vatican, mother says

    Paolo Bonavita was in Rome for medical tests after his health worsened. While at the Vatican, he walked onstage and sat next to Pope Francis, who prayed for him.

  • NBC Sports Retains Exclusive Rights to the English Premier League

    NBC Sports has extended its stewardship of the English Premier League through 2028, retaining the exclusive rights to broadcast matches from the top-tier soccer organization in a deal said to be worth some $2.6 billion. In defending its turf, NBC beat back bids from other eager media conglomerates, including a joint salvo by Disney and […]

  • Amazon customers blocked from using Visa credit cards

    Millions of Amazon customers will be blocked from shopping on the website next year after it banned the use of Visa credit cards in Britain following a post-Brexit rise in fees.

  • Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix betting preview: Lewis Hamilton is no longer a title underdog

    Hamilton trails Max Verstappen by 14 points with three races to go but now has the same title odds as Verstappen.

  • Japan, South Korea balk at sharing stage after US talks

    A U.S.-sponsored show of alliance with Japan and South Korea stumbled Wednesday when American diplomats couldn't convince their Asian allies to share a news conference stage. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman was due to hold the press conference at the State Department with her counterparts, Choi Jong Kun of South Korea and Mori Takeo of Japan. Instead, Sherman sat at a table alone, taking question from reporters from those countries.

  • Digging for gold in DR Congo, a desperate enteprise

    "We enter the mine like animals, on all fours, and if we get tired, we slide down on our bums," says Hardy Bisimwa, a gold miner in DR Congo.

  • Uganda police kill 5 suspects as attacks probe widens

    Uganda police shot dead five suspects and arrested 21 people Thursday, an official said, as part of an investigation into twin suicide bombings claimed by the Islamic State group that killed four people.

  • The Rapid Spread of Delta’s New, Even More Infectious Cousin Could Actually Be Good News

    Fabian Bimmer/ReutersOn Thursday, British scientists released the kind of news everyone’s been dreading as we head into winter—a new, more infectious offshoot of the Delta variant appears to be spreading quickly across Britain.A study from Imperial College found that the Delta subvariant—known to virologists as AY.4.2—accounted for around 12 percent of thousands of samples gathered in a recent British government survey, which is around 2.8 percent higher when compared to the figures from last mo