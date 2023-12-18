DR Congo election: Why one star refuses to release election songs

Rapper Bob Elvis: "No amount of money could influence me to support causes in which I do not believe."

Election time in the Democratic Republic of Congo means a torrent of fresh music from some of the country's hottest artists.

In this nation of music-lovers, politicians have often formed symbiotic relationships with singers - but not everyone is happy to play the game.

In his newest release, Koffi Olomide, one of Africa's most celebrated musicians, sings the praises of incumbent president (and election hopeful) Felix Tshisekedi.

"Fatshi, Fatshi Béton!" Olomide sings, chanting the president's nickname over and over. "We have seen your love for the youth, the people and Congo."

On 5 December, industry veteran Werrason also endorsed Mr Tshisekedi. In his music video, clips of Werrason alternate with footage of the president: waving to adoring crowds, holding a hospitalised baby, addressing packed-out rallies.

"What he's done, we've seen and the people don't want to go back," Werrason sings.

On the other hand, rising star Infrapa urges his hundreds of thousands of Facebook followers to vote for wealthy businessman - and one of Mr Tshisekedi's biggest challengers - Moise Katumbi at Wednesday's polls.

Photos of Infrapa in T-shirts printed with the number three - Mr Katumbi's candidate number - fill the screen as the musician croons: "We are tired of suffering and hunger. Choose Moise Katumbi."

DR Congo - a nation wounded by decades of conflict, corruption and poor governance - has a long history of musicians endorsing politicians in their songs.

Numerous icons have admitted accepting money to mention influential people and corporations - a practice known locally as libanga.

Just last year, "prince of Congolese rumba" Fally Ipupa told Kenya's Trace FM he can make around €10,000 (£8,600; £11,000) per mention, while late legend Papa Wemba said he practised libanga amid a "sick", unprofitable Congolese industry.

Papa Wemba's bleak assessment of the music scene is echoed by his peer, Blaise Bula. He tells the BBC: "It is not easy to earn money because the Congolese music industry is not yet very developed, particularly on the issue of copyright."

Although many Congolese stars have a huge following across the continent and in the large diaspora, rampant piracy and a badly organised touring circuit mean that even popular artists can struggle to make a living.

Bula, a former member of the pioneering Wenge Musica band, released his own pro-Tshisekedi track, Fatshi No. 20, three weeks ago.

He insists he was not paid to make it, but adds: "Because the industry is not well developed, [musicians] must make a living from our profession and as a trader - from the sale of our services."

In Fatshi No. 20, Bula tells Tshisekedi: "One eye can see, but with a second eye, humans see even better. That is why we give you a second term in office so that you can bring life to your vision for DR Congo."

Former Wenge Musica member Blaise Bula has endorsed incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi

Bula tells the BBC he chose to promote Tshisekedi because of the president's achievements over the last five years, such as introducing universal free primary education and free healthcare for women giving birth in public hospitals.

"Much remains to be done," Bula acknowledges - and Tshisekedi's critics would agree.

Heavy fighting between the army and various militia groups has worsened in the east, despite the government imposing a state of siege across part of the region almost a year ago.

According to the UN, the conflict has forced around 6.9 million people from their homes since March 2022 - the highest number of internally displaced people in the world.

Insecurity is just one issue. Congolese people have been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and then the war in Ukraine. Two-thirds of the population currently live below the poverty line, earning $2.15 (£1.68) or less per day.

Despite these problems, Mr Tshisekedi has more endorsements from musicians than the other presidential candidates. Some of his supporters even snipe at rival Mr Katumbi.

In his pro-Tshisekedi song, Bula says: "The son of the motherland is the one we will vote for. Beton [is Congolese] through his father and mother."

Likewise, Werrason sings that the president's "father and mother are Congolese".

It's the umpteenth time Mr Katumbi's nationality has come under attack - opponents claim he is not a Congolese national because although he was born to a Congolese mother, his father was Greek.

Despite jabs about his heritage, Mr Katumbi has been endorsed by musicians like Infrapa and Kennedy Tamaris, whose song has been viewed 81,000 times on YouTube.

Another major challenger, Martin Fayulu, appears to have few - if any - musical endorsements, while it seems Nobel Peace Prize winner-turned-candidate Denis Mukwege has only been promoted by singer and influencer Boketshu Wayambo.

That Mr Tshisekedi has the most election songs could indicate that he spent the most on commissioning music.

Or, Congolese sociologist Léon Tsambu tells the BBC, artists may be keen to sing about the president for free as they perceive him as being wealthier than other candidates - wealth the artists may benefit from if he is pleased with the song.

So do music fans mind artists glorifying politicians in their tracks? Are musicians ever accused of "selling out"?

Not in most cases, Mr Tsambu tells the BBC.

"This game has been played for a long time by hook or by crook under [previous presidents] Mobutu and Joseph Kabila, especially at election time," says Mr Tsambu, who specialises in popular music at the University of Kinshasa, adding that political libanga hit its peak during Mr Kabila's 2001-2019 premiership.

However, outside the country, sections of the Congolese diaspora rail against musicians they view as being too close to the politicians they blame for destroying the country.

They've done so for over a decade - for example, Werrason was physically attacked when touring in Paris in 2011 because he was seen as being pro-Kabila. Ten years later, protesters outside a Fally Ipupa concert sparked a huge fire at the Gare de Lyon train station.

In light of this diaspora opposition, police in London set up an "appropriate local policing plan" for Ipupa's performance at London's 12,500-capacity Wembley Arena earlier this month. There were no reports of disorder or protest, the force told the BBC.

Some protesters aim to prevent all Congolese musicians from performing in Europe, but not all popular artists engage in libanga.

"No amount of money could influence me to support causes in which I do not believe," rapper Bob Elvis tells the BBC.

President Felix Tshisekedi is running for a second term - with the support of numerous Congolese musicians

"Several politicians contacted my team to meet me, but I never gave them my time."

Instead of promoting a presidential candidate in the run-up to Wednesday's election, Elvis released the fiercely critical Yo Jamais Na Vota, which roughly translates to "you, I will not vote for you". In the song, Elvis urges his fans not to vote for politicians who "embezzle taxpayer money".

The rapper, who is currently recording an album in Belgium because "conditions" for doing so in DR Congo are poor, says he is frequently targeted for his anti-establishment music. He says he was kidnapped five years ago and struggles to get airplay on radio or TV.

Elvis says he gets around this by releasing music on social media and selling his CDs "like drugs, from door to door - customers call my team and my team takes care of home delivery".

These restrictions, coupled with DR Congo's unprofitable industry, make earning money challenging for Elvis.

However he says he will never be tempted to practise libanga, adding: "Money is not everything. My life is no more important than the life of the millions of Congolese who are dying of famine in the East."

"The main thing for me is to keep my freedom, to be on the side of the truth.

"Even if I cannot change things, I would like to be the one who influences the person who will change the system."

