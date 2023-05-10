DR Congo floods: 'Miracle' as two floating babies survive on Lake Kivu

It is not clear how the babies managed to survive

Two babies have been rescued floating near the shores of Lake Kivu days after floods killed more than 400 people in east Democratic Republic of Congo.

"It is a miracle, we were all amazed," local community leader Delphin Birimbi tells the BBC.

Their parents have died but the community is in touch with people who can raise them, Mr Birimbi adds.

It is not clear how the babies survived three days in the lake, but onlookers say they were floating on debris.

The babies were rescued on Monday - one in Bushushu and the other in Nyamukubi, the two villages worst-hit by the floods which struck last week, Mr Birimbi says.

The tragedy has led to distressing scenes in the villages of dead bodies piled up and wrapped in blankets.

A representative from medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) outlined the scale of the disaster in an interview with the BBC's Newsday programme, saying that the villages were facing "a humanitarian crisis".

In a video shared on Twitter by a local journalist, a woman can be heard saying that one of the rescued babies has a badly injured leg.

More than 5,000 people missing are still missing since and "rescue activities are still ongoing" Mr Birimbi says.

Local civil society groups report that 200 injured people are in local health centres and a hospital following the floods, while 1,300 residential houses have been destroyed, and "many schools, health facilities, churches, and water infrastructure were destroyed".

Victims of the floods have previously told the BBC that their lives have been completely destroyed. "I don't have any more relatives, and I don't have a farm, I have nothing," Gentille Ndagijimana said.

Many local people, including Nobel peace prize laureate Denis Mukwege, who comes from this area, have condemned the burial of flood victims in mass graves.

The heavy rains struck just days after floods in neighbouring Rwanda where more than 130 people were killed.

UN chief António Guterres said the floods were another illustration of accelerating climate change.