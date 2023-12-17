Dr. Cynthia Nazario-Leary: Parsley: A garnish for your winter garden

Now that the cooler temperatures have settled in, my herb garden has dwindled down and there are only a few that are still thriving. One of those is my flat-leaf parsley. Its dark green leaves stand out amid the yellows and browns of the rest of the garden. If you’re wanting to add some green to the garden or patio this winter, parsley is an excellent choice, and having access to fresh parsley makes holiday dishes all that more wonderful.

Parsley (Petroselinum crispum) is a member of the same family as celery and is native to the Mediterranean. It is a versatile herb that can be grown in small spaces or indoors, and grows well in containers and with other herbs.

Parsley comes in three main varieties: flat leaf, curly leaf and parsley root. Flat leaf or Italian parsley can grow up to 3 feet tall, and has leaves that look like celery or cilantro and are stronger in flavor. Curly leaf parsley has finely divided leaves that have a relatively milder taste and a decorative appearance, making it ideal for garnishing. It grows 8 to 14 inches tall and forms dense clumps that also can be grown ornamentally as a landscape border. Root parsley, or Hamburg, has white roots that resemble parsnips and can be used in soups and stews. It has leaves that are tall and fern-like.

Parsley is technically considered a biennial plant, i.e., a short-lived perennial that usually takes two growing seasons to complete its life cycle. However, in North Central Florida it is more commonly grown as a cool-season annual in the fall and winter months, usually bolting (sending up flower stalks and going to seed) when it starts to get hot. That’s not such a bad thing, though, because the flowers attract beneficial insects, and parsley is the host plant for caterpillars of the black swallowtail butterfly.

If you are looking to grow parsley this winter as an annual, choose a location that receives full sun (at least six hours of light). If you would like to extend the season, plant parsley in a part-sun/part-shade location. Parsley can tolerate light frost, but not freezing temperatures, so you may need to cover the plants with a frost cloth or bring them indoors if the weather gets too cold.

Be patient when starting plants from seeds as they are slow to germinate. Soaking them in warm water for 24 hours before planting can speed up the process. Seeds should be sown about 1/4 inch deep and spaced 6 to 8 inches apart. Keep the soil moist until the seeds sprout, which can take up to three weeks. If you don’t have time for seeds, you can transplant store-bought plants. Make sure the containers have drainage holes and are large enough to accommodate root growth.

Parsley likes moist but well-drained soil with a pH of 6.0 to 7.0. Prepare the soil by adding compost or organic matter to improve drainage and fertility, or use a well-draining potting mix if you are growing parsley in containers. Plants will benefit from a balanced fertilizer, e.g., 10-10-10, applied every four to six weeks to encourage leaf production. Avoid high-nitrogen fertilizers, as they can cause the plants to bolt and flower prematurely, which will reduce the quality and flavor of the leaves.

Water the plants regularly and deeply, especially during dry spells. Parsley needs about an inch of water per week, but avoid overwatering or letting the soil dry out completely. Mulching around the plants can conserve moisture and prevent weeds.

Parsley leaves can be harvested throughout the first year of growth, starting from when the plants have at least three sets of leaves. To harvest, cut the outer stems near the base of the plant, leaving the inner stems to grow.

To find out more about parsley and other edible plants, visit the Alachua County Plant of the Month website at sites.google.com/ufl.edu/plant-of-the-month/home. To learn more about gardening and how to manage your Florida landscape, reach out to the UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County’s office to speak with a Master Gardener Volunteer at 955-2402 or mag@alachuacounty.us.

— Dr. Cynthia Nazario-Leary is the Environmental and Community Horticulture Extension Agent for UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County. Contact her at cnazarioleary@ufl.edu or 955-2402.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Dr. Cynthia Nazario-Leary: Parsley: A garnish for your winter garden