Dr. Cynthia Nazario-Leary: The pathos of the pothos plant

I have a south-facing window that I love. In the winter mornings, the sun peaks in from the east, casting a soft, warm light into the room. I’ve lined up my interior plants along the window so they can capture the light. I love how the bright green tones emanate from the plants and decorate the room. I have an assortment of interior plants that vary in texture, size and shades of green. But there is a plant that is abundant everywhere since it is easy to care for and propagate (i.e., make cuttings from). It cascades from pretty clay pots, fills up glass vases with its roots and leaves, and trails along ledges and tabletops. It is the pothos plant.

Pothos is a popular choice for interior landscapes due to its ease of cultivation, resilience and aesthetic appeal. Common cultivars of the plant include “Golden” pothos that features green leaves adorned with vibrant yellow variegation, “Marble Queen” that displays green leaves with white variegation, and “Jade” pothos that highlights uniform dark green leaves without variegation. There’s even a “Neon” pothos that boasts unvariegated bright chartreuse green leaves.

The botanical classification for pothos is Epipremnum pinnatum “Aureum,” belonging to the Araceae family. This tropical climbing plant has heart-shaped, glossy leaves in various hues of green, pale yellow or cream. In its juvenile stage, the leaves and leaf margins are smooth, reaching several inches in length, while the mature form of the plant features larger, oval- to heart-shaped leaves that divide and can span up to 3 feet.

Pothos is reported to be able to improve indoor air quality by being very efficient at removing indoor pollutants such as formaldehyde, xylene and benzene. However, they are considered toxic (yet non-lethal) to consume by people and pets since the roots, stems and leaves have calcium oxalate crystals that can irritate the skin, mouth and digestive tract.

Known by alternative common names such as Devil’s Ivy and Hunter’s Rove, pothos displays a darker side when transplanted outdoors and undergoes a transformation. Equipped with aerial roots that can cling to tree bark, pothos will seek out structures, like trees, to climb. The stems will thicken, and the leaves will enlarge three to five times in size due to increased exposure to light and air circulation. These leaves can form expansive canopies, obstructing vital sunlight for tree growth. Additionally, removing pothos completely from the environment can be difficult since any little piece of stem left on the tree or that falls to the ground can potentially become a new plant. Thus, the plant's appealing characteristics that make it such a great indoor plant — such as rapid growth, easy propagation, and adaptability to heat and drought conditions — make it a potential invasive threat when introduced into the natural environment.

Indeed, the UF/IFAS Assessment of Non-native Plants in Florida’s Natural Areas designates the pothos plant as a high invasion risk in north, central and south Florida, meaning it has a high risk of ecological and economic damage if it escapes into the wild in frost-free climates. While we do get frost in North Florida, if the frost is not severe or does not last for very long, pothos can survive and be ready to grow again once the temperatures warm up in the spring.

While many tropical plants thrive as container plants, the qualities that make them suitable for indoor environments may make them invasive when released in outdoor settings. The bottom line? Always double check before releasing any indoor plant outside, and if you want to enjoy the benefits and beauty of pothos, keep it inside and in a container.

To learn more about gardening and how to manage your Florida landscape both inside and outside, reach out to the UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County’s office to speak with a Master Gardener Volunteer at 955-2402 or mag@alachuacounty.us.

— Dr. Cynthia Nazario-Leary is the Environmental and Community Horticulture Extension Agent for UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County. Contact her at cnazarioleary@ufl.edu or 955-2402.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Dr. Cynthia Nazario-Leary: The pathos of the pothos plant