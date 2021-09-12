Dr. David Agus answers questions about new COVID mutation and vaccines

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New data from CDC shows COVID vaccines to dramatically prevent death and serious hospitalization as the new Mu variant raises concerns. Dr. David Agus has more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden's vaccine mandate deepens America's political divide

    Several Republican governors vow to fight President Biden's new federal vaccine mandate in court. Lilia Luciano reports.

  • FBI releases documents on possible Saudi involvement in 9/11 attack

    The FBI released newly declassified documents that show possible links between two Saudi citizens in the United States, but doesn't establish a direct tie between the attackers and the Saudi government. Christina Ruffini has the details.

  • Defense contractors generated $7.35 trillion since 9/11

    Data: Defense News; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosLike many human tragedies, 9/11 was great news for defense contractors. Over the course of the past 20 years, they've brought in a stunning $7.35 trillion in revenue, according to a Defense News database. The overwhelming majority of that money came from the Pentagon.Why it matters: Gone are the days when most of the defense budget was spent directly on soldiers. Since 9/11, war has become "modernized" — which means it's fought with extremely expensi

  • Banks expect London to remain a top financial centre, says survey

    London will remain a leading global financial centre despite uncertainty over regulation due to Brexit, Lloyds Bank's annual sentiment survey of financial firms showed on Monday. Britain fully left the European Union, its biggest single export customer, in December last year, with thousands of jobs and billions of euros in daily trading moving from London to the continent, raising concerns about the capital's clout in global finance. But the survey of more than 100 banks, asset managers and insurers showed that more than two-thirds believe that London will remain a top centre.

  • Warm air hovers over southern Ontario, fuels severe storm risk

    The weekend will end on a soggy note in extreme southern Ontario, with multiple rounds of thunderstorms possible Sunday, potentially severe in the southwestern sections.

  • North Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missile: reports

    North Korea has test-fired a long-range missile, state media has claimed.

  • ‘American Rust’: Please Save Jeff Daniels From This Rust Belt Nightmare

    ShowtimeJeff Daniels is so reliably great that he can make just about any material sing, and that fact is put to the test by American Rust, a nine-part drama destined to be unfavorably compared to Mare of Easttown. Like HBO’s limited series, Showtime’s handsome but inert saga (based on Philipp Meyer’s 2009 novel of the same name) concerns a small-town Pennsylvania cop, a puzzling homicide involving many intertwined locals, and an atmosphere of grim rural misery and despair, much of it wrought fr

  • NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship team owner Ed Partridge dies

    NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship team owner Ed Partridge, known for his success on the track and his friendship and impact off it, has died. “We are saddened to learn of the passing of championship car owner and track owner Eddie Partridge,” a NASCAR statement read. “Eddie‘s passion for racing was felt not just throughout […]

  • North Korea says it tested long-range cruise missiles

    North Korea says it successfully test fired what it described as newly developed long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, its first known testing activity in months, underscoring how it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the United States. The Korean Central News Agency said Monday the cruise missiles, which had been under development for two years, successfully hit targets 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) away during flight tests on Saturday and Sunday. The North hailed its new missiles as a “strategic weapon of great significance” that meets leader Kim Jong Un’s call to strengthen the country’s military might, implying that they were being developed with an intent to arm them with nuclear warheads.

  • Maher Rips ‘Medieval’ Texas ‘Riches for Snitches’ Abortion Ban (Video)

    On Friday’s episode of “Real Time,” Bill Maher kicked off his monologue talking about what is arguably the single biggest domestic politics story that happened during his Labor Day break: The draconian anti-abortion law that experts say has effectively killed Roe v. Wade in Texas. You can watch the full monologue above now. Maher, unsurprisingly, is opposed to the law, which he said was passed by a “medieval government.” And the provision of the law he found the scariest was the kludge Texas Rep

  • Doctor says 'death is imminent' for a woman on a hospital bed in Michigan who refused the COVID-19 vaccine 'adamantly'

    "Despite everything that could possibly be done for her, she's going to lose her battle and lose her life," Dr. Nicole Linder said.

  • Is Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate a law? What happens to those who don't get the shot?

    Biden's pathway to enforce the COVID-19 mandate is through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

  • The Common Cold Versus COVID: A Doctor Explains How to Tell the Difference

    How are the symptoms of COVID and the common cold different? Dr. Kadaj tells us there are a few ways to distinguish between a cold and Covid-19. “Symptoms of the common cold would resemble allergy-like symptoms...

  • Delta variant: Unvaccinated and vaccinated people 'are not in the same ballpark' of risk, doctor explains

    Amid fears of new variants emerging and evading COVID-19 vaccines, health experts are urging the public to remember that being fully vaccinated is very different from being unvaccinated.

  • Even on their death beds, some COVID-19 patients in Idaho still reject vaccination

    Just a few months ago, there were only five COVID-19 patients, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. Nearly all of these patients are not vaccinated, a reflection of "the amount of misinformation that's being absorbed, and taken as truth in our community because people are convinced that they don't want to be vaccinated, and then they end up here," Dr. Meghan McInerney, the intensive care unit's medical director, told ABC News. Hospitals across the state of Idaho are now facing their most significant surge yet, as COVID-19 patients flood into emergency departments.

  • Chinese city with coronavirus outbreak stops buses, trains

    A city in southern China that is trying to contain a coronavirus outbreak told the public Sunday not to leave town, suspended bus and train service and closed cinemas, bars and other facilities. Anyone who needs to leave Putian, a city of 2.9 million people in Fujian province south of Shanghai, for an essential trip must have proof of a negative coronavirus test within the past 48 hours, the city government announced. China declared the coronavirus under control in early 2020 but has suffered outbreaks of the more contagious delta variant.

  • Ear Seeding Is A Wellness Tool People Are Using To Reduce Stress And Chronic Pain

    Learn all about the ancient Chinese medicine practice of auriculotherapy.

  • Florida hospitals continue to report fewer COVID hospitalizations and ICU patients

    In a continuing downward swing, 11,701 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services report on Sunday from 259 Florida hospitals.

  • Does the supplement Prevagen improve memory? A court case is asking that question.

    The front of the box of the dietary supplement Prevagen says it improves memory and supports healthy brain function, sharper mind and clearer thinking. The side of the box says: "These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. The disclaimer, required by FDA rules, offers a remin

  • Phony Diagnoses Hide High Rates of Drugging at Nursing Homes

    The handwritten doctor’s order was just eight words long, but it solved a problem for Dundee Manor, a nursing home in rural South Carolina struggling to handle a new resident with severe dementia. David Blakeney, 63, was restless and agitated. The home’s doctor wanted him on an antipsychotic medication called Haldol, a powerful sedative. “Add Dx of schizophrenia for use of Haldol,” read the doctor’s order, using the medical shorthand for “diagnosis.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the N