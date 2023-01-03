Dr. David Agus on Damar Hamlin's collapse
CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field during Monday night's game against the Bengals.
The 24-year-old was given CPR on the field after colliding with Bengals’ wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a hospital after collapsing after he made a hit in the first quarter of “Monday Night Football."
America sat watching in disbelief as a young athlete was caught between life and death. In a full stadium turned silent in Cincinnati. In homes across America tuned to “Monday Night Football.” Many of us had never before heard of the player for whom we now prayed.
The Buffalo Bills have provided an update regarding the status of safety Damar Hamlin. “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the team said on Twitter. “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. [more]
A scary moment occurred in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills.
