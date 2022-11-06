Dr. Dre inducts Eminem into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Reuters

Bahrain will continue to build its relationship with Israel after former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing allies triumphed in Israel's general election, the diplomatic adviser to Bahrain's king said on Saturday. Arab leaders have largely been silent about the victory of Netanyahu, whose record of hardline opposition to Shi'ite Muslim power Iran has helped forge ties with Sunni Muslim Gulf leaders. Israel, under Netanyahu's government in 2020, normalised ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain - where concern over Iran's regional sway dominates security strategy - under U.S.-brokered pacts called the Abraham Accords.