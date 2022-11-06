Dr. Dre inducts Eminem into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Dr. Dre recalls his first reaction to then-unknown Eminem in the late '90s. The producer inducted Eminem into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, 2022.
Delicious, intricate detail is back. Let us reintroduce you to Victorian piping.
Williams has logged two appearances in the G League and has put up two dominating performances with the Greensboro Swarm.
What’s the biggest key for the 49ers to win the NFC West? @nicholasmcgee24 has it here:
Irving did apologize on Instagram and is donating $500,000 to anti-hate causes, but more will be required of him.
Family, friends and fans gathered Saturday to bid farewell to rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis at memorial services held in his north Louisiana home town. Lewis, known for hits such as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," died Oct. 28 at his Mississippi home, south of Memphis, Tennessee. TV evangelist Jimmy Swaggart, Lewis' cousin, told the more than 100 people inside Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday, the town where Lewis was born, that when Lewis died he “lost the brother I never had.”
With eight games in the early window on Sunday, Vikings at Commanders doesn’t really stand out. Maybe it should. The game between 6-1 Minnesota and 4-4 Washington has plenty of intrigue, both on and off the field. Most obviously, former Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins returns to FedEx Field for the first time since joining the [more]
Oklahoma was inconsistent in their performance against the Baylor Bears. How did we grade each position group? From @thatmanbryant
Michigan is increasingly labeled as a “purple” battleground. But that color isn’t a single brush sweeping across the state.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said the Legislature should move quickly to prevent borrowers from paying state taxes on the student debt forgiven through a new Biden administration initiative.
The Chiefs Wire staff shares their predictions for the #Chiefs' upcoming Week 9 game against the #Titans.
Bahrain will continue to build its relationship with Israel after former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing allies triumphed in Israel's general election, the diplomatic adviser to Bahrain's king said on Saturday. Arab leaders have largely been silent about the victory of Netanyahu, whose record of hardline opposition to Shi'ite Muslim power Iran has helped forge ties with Sunni Muslim Gulf leaders. Israel, under Netanyahu's government in 2020, normalised ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain - where concern over Iran's regional sway dominates security strategy - under U.S.-brokered pacts called the Abraham Accords.
Jennifer Garner, 50, swears by the Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Pro+ for its anti-aging properties. It's currently up for grabs on Amazon for $31.
Another week, another chance for Tom Brady to do something that nobody in NFL history has ever done
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, stated that Russia has lost more personnel in the war against Ukraine in Donetsk Oblast than it did in the two Chechen Wars combined. Source: evening address by the President of Ukraine Quote: "The most fierce fighting throughout this week has been concentrated in Donbas near the cities of Bakhmut and Soledar.
We're fading some of the worst defenses in the NFL.
From free public transportation to stunning street art, here are some things I wasn't expecting when I visited the Missouri city from the Big Apple.
Jim Harbaugh was especially happy after this one! #GoBlue
Iran's powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Saturday launched a new satellite-carrying rocket, state TV reported, seeking to demonstrate the hard-line force's prowess even as anti-government protests rage across the country. Iranian state TV said the Guard successfully launched the solid-fueled rocket — what it called a Ghaem-100 satellite carrier — and aired dramatic footage of the rocket blasting off from a desert launch pad into a cloudy sky. The report did not reveal the location, which resembled Iran's northeastern Shahroud Desert.
Houston's Lance McCullers Jr. says he wasn't tipping pitches during his Game 3 five-homer meltdown in the World Series. In Game 2, the internet noticed that Astros starter Framber Valdez was making odd hand motions, rubbing his left thumb across his right hand, then rubbing the ball between pitches.
Opposite the American embassy in Moscow is a clothing chain that US diplomats might do well to avoid. The “Army of Russia Store” sells everything from camouflage leggings and “Team Putin” jackets to tee-shirts of Sergei Shoigu, the defence minister in charge of the Ukraine invasion.