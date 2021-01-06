Dr. Dre's house targeted in burglary attempt hours after he was admitted to hospital

Mere hours after he was admitted to the hospital for a brain aneurysm, music mogul Dr. Dre's hilltop Los Angeles home was the target of an attempted burglary, and four suspects were arrested, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD officer Lizeth Lomeli confirmed to NBC News that around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, LAPD officers responded to a report of an attempted burglary in which suspects were seen "coming over a hill" near the 12700 block of Charon Road in the hills above Brentwood.

After a "short pursuit," Lomeli said, four suspects were arrested. An investigation is ongoing.

A public trail runs to the immediate east of homes on this block, according to Google Maps, which shows hilltop mansions with large pools and tennis courts.

In 2014, the Los Angeles Times reported that Dre paid $40 million for a Brentwood mansion owned by Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

The attempted break-in happened at roughly the same time that the news of Dre's aneurysm was announced.

A spokesperson for Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, confirmed to NBC News that he was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment of a brain aneurysm.

In a public post on his Instagram account Tuesday night, Dre confirmed his hospitalization and said he's "doing great."

"I will be out of the hospital and back home soon," Dre wrote. "Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"