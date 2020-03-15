Dr. Fauci confident in federal government's response to coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he is confident the federal government is doing everything that needs to be done to contain the novel coronavirus in an interview on ABC's "This Week."

"Right now, Jon, yes. Absolutely," the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl on Sunday.

NEW: @jonkarl: "Are you confident that the federal government is doing everything that needs to be done right now to contain this?" "Right now, Jon, yes. Absolutely," Dr. Anthony Fauci says on federal response to coronavirus threat. https://t.co/YJ2h02tqtA pic.twitter.com/uaByintRuB — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 15, 2020

Days earlier, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency as the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases and deaths increased. He had previously announced a U.S. travel ban for parts of Europe.

MORE: Coronavirus live updates: Passengers stuck in long lines at airports waiting for enhanced screening

Vice President Mike Pence, along with members of the White House coronavirus task force, said on Saturday that the U.S. would expand the travel ban currently in place for parts of Europe to the United Kingdom and Ireland. States across the U.S. have taken unprecedented preventative measures including widespread school closures and event cancelations.

PHOTO: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden at the White House, March 13, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP) More

Domestic travel restrictions are likely not in the immediate future but are possible, Fauci said Sunday on "This Week."

"Travel restrictions within the country have not been seriously discussed," he said.

MORE: Fact Check Friday: Trump's coronavirus response plagued with misstatements

"I don't see that right now in the immediate future," Fauci said Sunday but added that the administration remains "open minded about whatever it takes to preserve the health of the American public."

"I don't see that right now in the immediate future but remember, we are very open-minded about whatever it takes to preserve the health of the American public," Dr. Fauci tells @jonkarl when asked if the U.S. could impose domestic travel restrictions. https://t.co/b3vhObQa4c pic.twitter.com/4lcY79Lg0m — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 15, 2020

But the administration's policy left U.S. airports scrambling Saturday as they struggled to implement the administration's new enhanced medical screenings for travelers.

What to know about Coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the US and Worldwide: Coronavirus map

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Dr. Fauci confident in federal government's response to coronavirus pandemic originally appeared on abcnews.go.com