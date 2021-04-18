Dr. Fauci expects decision on J&J vaccine as soon as Friday

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Vials and medical syringe are seen in front of J&J logo in this illustration
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah N. Lynch
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A decision on whether to resume use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine could come as soon as Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci told CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday, adding that he would not be surprised if there is a "resumption in some form."

"I don't know if there have been further cases. We will know that by Friday, and I would be very surprised... if we don't have a resumption in some form by Friday. A decision almost certainly will be made by Friday," Fauci said.

U.S. health regulators recommended last week that use of the J&J vaccine be paused after reports of six cases of rare brain blood clots in women, out of some 7 million people who have received the shot in the United States.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel is set to meet on April 23 to discuss the next steps for the vaccine.

Fauci said he does not know what the final decision will be, but he said there are a few possibilities.

"One of the possibilities would be to bring them back, but to do it with some form of restriction or some form of warning. But I believe by Friday, we're going to know the answer to that," he added.

(Reporting by Sarah N. LynchEditing by David Goodman and Nick Zieminski)

Recommended Stories

  • Being skeptical of sources is a journalist's job – but it doesn't always happen when those sources are the police

    Police body camera video shows Adam Toledo's hands were raised just before he was shot. Chicago Police Department via APThe death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo might well have made international headlines on March 29, 2021 – the day he was shot and killed by a police officer – had the emerging narrative been different. Instead, early news reports of the incident relied on a police statement which said Toledo died in an “armed confrontation.” An image of a gun recovered at the scene was also released. During a bond hearing for the man who had been with Toledo when the chase began, prosecutors said a gun was in Toledo’s hand when police shot him dead. Body camera footage released a full two weeks later now casts doubt on the accuracy of that narrative. A short video clip shows a chase which ends with Toledo turning his body toward the officer, arms raised. There is no gun is his hands when the shot is fired. The Cook County state’s attorney’s office has since said the prosecutor “failed to fully inform himself” before speaking. Others go further, saying the prosecutor lied. Either way, the body camera footage shifted the narrative. Protesters take to the streets in Chicago. Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images As a scholar who researches media coverage of police and protests, I believe Toledo’s death exposes a blind spot in journalism: a tendency to go with the “police said” narrative without outwardly questioning if it is right. Unreliable sources? Journalists are responsible for creating the first draft of history, quickly. To do this, the profession has routines and norms that help it produce news in a systematic way. Breaking news reporters often rely on the accounts and statements made by official sources. This often includes the narratives and statements put forward by official sources – politicians, police and official spokespeople. These are people journalists may work with regularly; they are often more accessible under the pressure of a deadline – especially if a victim’s friends and family are hard to reach or less willing to speak to the press. And even if officials are wrong or say something defamatory, a journalist can often report what they say with legal impunity. All of this gives police an opportunity to shape the initial version of the event – and it gets their version of the story into the public consciousness before victims, families and their supporters are able to. But often they do so in a way that is incomplete, misleading or presented for strategic reasons. Official statements may, intentionally or not, withhold or omit information. In Toledo’s case, the original statement given to media on the day of the shooting mentioned that “one armed offender,” a “male,” fled from police and a “confrontation” took place. “The officer fired his weapon striking the offender in the chest.” There is no mention that, as later emerged, it appears that the gun was tossed and Toledo was raising his hands. The incident report listed Toledo as a “John Doe” and between the ages of 18 and 25 – and thus failed to reveal that Toledo was a child. Similarly, on May 26, 2020, a day after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the city’s police released a statement to media under the subject line “Man Dies After Medical Incident During Police Interaction.” It noted the “suspect” had “physically resisted” and died after “suffering medical distress.” It does not say that an officer had Floyd pinned to the ground with a knee on his neck for more than nine minutes. Just months before, in the police incident report documenting the 2020 death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, officers didn’t include crucial details. It listed her injuries as “none” and suggested that there was no forced entry to her building. In fact, a battering ram was used and Taylor was shot multiple times. And in June 2020, when a 75-year-old man fractured his skull during a protest in Buffalo against police brutality, the initial official response was he “tripped and fell.” Video quickly circulated showing he was shoved to the group by police in riot gear. In the Buffalo case, the police version of the story was quickly and easily countered. It took place in the presence of witnesses, including journalists, some of whom took video. When, in the case of Toledo, the incident is away from the cell phones of bystanders, it can take longer to establish precisely what happened. The victim’s story Police do not typically release body camera footage immediately – if it is released at all. Most footage is classified for weeks for internal investigation before becoming accessible to the public. By that time, the public may have already been fed a narrative about what happened and the backgrounds of those involved. Journalists have been criticized for being too quick to rely on police to tell the stories of victims. That is why the public tends to know more about the criminal histories of victims and their families, especially soon after an incident, than it does about the histories of the police officers who shot them. I recently analyzed media coverage of the protests following the 2018 death of Stephon Clark, who was holding a mobile phone when police shot him in his grandmother’s backyard. The people close to Clark, like his family and friends, weren’t the key sources providing information about Clark’s character in coverage. Instead, over the six months of news coverage analyzed, news stories most often relied on police accounts and records that profiled Clark in stereotypical and stigmatizing ways. They were helped along by the district attorney, who released personal text messages and internet searches from Clark that detailed relationship difficulties and apparent suicidal thoughts. ‘Failure of journalism’ After presenting incomplete, misleading or downright wrong police reports as fact too often, reporters and editors are now speaking up about the problem. It was notable that journalists were among those most critical of the media response to Toledo’s killing. “This is why journalists must stop reporting law enforcement accounts as fact,” tweeted The New York Times’ Nikole Hannah-Jones. Chris Geidner, the executive director of The Appeal, a media site on law and criminal justice, went further: “… any narrative reliant on ‘police said’ is a failure of journalism. At best, police should be treated as one source for a story – an unreliable narrator in instances like officer shootings – and thus not sufficient to establish the story.” This fits within a broader media reassessment of policies and practices that traditionally misrepresent and inaccurately represent people of color. It includes initiatives to diversify newsrooms that have a long history underrepresenting people of color. And it comes at a time when the wider public’s trust in the police is waning. A Gallup poll in August 2020 found confidence in police had fallen to its lowest levels since the survey began recording the issue in 1993. Just 48% of respondents said they had a great deal of confidence in police. Likewise, trust in the media has hit a new low. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.] Treating police sources with necessary and appropriate skepticism could provide news audiences with a more complete picture of incidents such as police shootings and disrupt a process that has privileged some voices over others. And it isn’t a radical idea: Questioning and verifying information has always been a part of the journalist’s job.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Danielle K. Kilgo, University of Minnesota. Read more:Smartphone witnessing becomes synonymous with Black patriotism after George Floyd’s deathWhy bodycam footage might not clear things up Danielle K. Kilgo does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Rare J&J blood clots, vaccine side effects, kids & more

    Each week, we’ll offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • France to impose 10-day quarantine for travellers coming from Brazil

    France will order a strict 10-day quarantine for all travellers coming from Brazil starting April 24, the prime minister's office said on Saturday, in a bid to prevent the spread of a coronavirus variant first found in the South American county. France decided this week to suspend all flights to and from Brazil. The measure will be extended until April 23, the prime minister's office said in the same statement.

  • Prosecutor on leave for failing to "fully present the facts" after shooting of 13-year-old boy

    Cook County prosecutor James Murphy was placed on administrative leave Friday after he implied in court that 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was shot and killed by a police officer in March, was armed when he was shot, the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times report.Why it matters: Videos of the shooting show that Toledo dropped what appears to be a weapon and put his hands in the air a moment before before he was fatally shot. A lawyer for the Toledo family said Thursday that if the teen "had a gun, he tossed it."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"The officer said, ‘Show me your hands.’ He complied. He turned around," the attorney added.Details: At an April 10 bond hearing, Murphy told Judge Susana Ortiz that Toledo did not drop the gun until after he was shot, per the Sun-Times.“The officer tells [Adam] to drop it as [Adam] turns towards the officer. [Adam] has a gun in his right hand,” Murphy said. “The officer fires one shot at [Adam], striking him in the chest. The gun that [Adam] was holding landed against the fence a few feet away.”What they're saying: “In court last week, an attorney in our office failed to fully present the facts surrounding the death of a 13-year-old boy,” Foxx spokeswoman Sarah Sinovic said in a statement, per the Sun-Times. “We have put that individual on leave and are conducting an internal investigation into the matter.”“For many of you it may have been jarring to see our statement regarding this matter,” State’s Attorney Kim Foxx reportedly wrote in a letter to prosecutors on Friday night. “It is indeed a rarity to see the Office make such a public statement related to the actions of an [assistant state’s attorney]. It was not done lightly.”The big picture: Amid former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's trial — which advocates have described as one of the most crucial civil rights cases in decades after Chauvin was charged with murder in the death of George Floyd — killings of Black people by police have continued to fuel nationwide protest.Protests continued after Kim Potter, the former police officer charged with second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, was released on a $100,000 bond on Wednesday.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Pfizer agreed to supply additional COVID-19 vaccines, says Japan's vaccine minister

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has agreed to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's request to supply additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the vaccine minister of Japan said on Sunday. "They have agreed on the essentials of the matter," vaccine tzar Taro Kono said during a live interview on Fuji TV, adding that further details including the shipment schedule will be discussed. Kono did not specify the number of extra doses sought from Pfizer, but said Japan would secure enough supply by the end of September to inoculate all people over 16.

  • Florida COVID update for Saturday: 74 resident deaths as vaccinations top 5 million

    Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday announced 6,323 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

  • Biden news — live: John Kerry apologises for Trump as mask-burning event ends conservative conference

    Follow the latest in US politics as John Kerry apologises for the ‘last four years’ under Trump

  • Biden news: President plays golf for first time in office as woman charged with threatening VP Harris

    Follow the latest updates

  • Tributes to 'Harry Potter' actress Helen McCrory are pouring in after news of her death

    J.K. Rowling, Cillian Murphy, Bonnie Wright, and Florence Pugh are some of the people who have reacted to the news of Helen McCrory's death.

  • Russia is expelling 10 US diplomats in retaliation to Biden's latest sanctions and amid Ukraine tensions

    The US slapped new sanctions on over 30 Russian entities on Thursday over Russian election interference and the SolarWinds hack.

  • 'Harry Potter' actress Helen McCrory has died at 52

    McCrory starred as Narcissa Malfoy the "Harry Potter" film series. She died of cancer, her husband, the actor Damian Lewis, said.

  • The Metaverse Is Coming. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on the Fusion of Virtual and Physical Worlds

    The head of the world's most valuable semiconductor company discusses the power of automation.

  • CHP: 2 good Samaritans struck, 1 killed while helping another pedestrian in Sac County

    A good Samaritan died Friday night after she was struck by a car while trying to help another pedestrian in a separate crash in Sacramento County, according to the California Highway Patrol. A second woman who had also stopped to help was also hit by the car and suffered injuries. See more above.

  • Peloton owners with children and pets told to stop using $4,000 treadmills after child dies

    After the death of one child and 38 other incidents involving children, a US safety regulator is urging consumers to stop using the fitness device

  • Angels' games Saturday and Sunday postponed because of Twins' COVID issues

    MLB postponed the Angels' games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday against visiting Minnesota because of the Twins' multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

  • Death toll rises to four after vessel capsized in freak storm amid fears for nine men still missing

    The Seacor Power vessel capsized on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico during a severe storm with 19 people onboard. Nine men are still missing

  • MyPillow guy’s free speech site bans curse words

    ‘Huge letdown’: Telegram users on Lindell’s verified channel express frustration at signing up for VIP access to new social media network that still hasn’t opened despite announcement

  • As Biden improves with vets, Afghanistan plan a plus to some

    Patrick Proctor Brown says the war in Afghanistan was lost within a year of its start. The suburban Milwaukee lawyer, who was an infantry captain in Iraq, said the trillions of dollars spent and the thousands of lives lost, including a lieutenant he trained with, make it “a tragedy.” Brown supports President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, and by voting for the Democrat, he represents a subtle but potent shift in the voting behavior of some in the military.

  • Peloton safety: US regulators warn against using treadmill near children

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says it is aware of 39 incidents involving the Tread+ treadmill.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene launches ‘America First’ platform to promote ‘Anglo-Saxon traditions’

    ‘America is a nation with a border, and a culture, strengthened by a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions,’ an America First pamphlet says