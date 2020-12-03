Dr Fauci: The UK 'was not as careful' as US in vaccine approval
Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, has said that the UK was not as rigorous as the US in its Covid-19 vaccine approval process.
The UK on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer vaccine for the coronavirus.
"The UK did not do it as carefully," he told Fox News. "If you go quickly and you do it superficially, people are not going to want to get vaccinated."
Dr Fauci said the US approval of the vaccine would come "very soon".
The remarks come as the US nears 14 million total Covid-19 infections, with a recorded 273,590 deaths.
And on Thursday, Dr Fauci told CBS News he will meet with members of President-elect Joe Biden's team to discuss the incoming administration's response to the pandemic.