Dr. James Lynch is the First US Private Practice Surgeon to Use Augmented Reality Spine Surgical Guidance at a Community Hospital

An important step forward in improving spine surgery outcomes with the Augmedics xvision™ Spine System

RENO, Nev., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spine Nevada Minimally Invasive Spine Institute announced that Dr. James Lynch, a board-certified and fellowship-trained neurological surgeon, was the first private practice surgeon in the United States to use the Augmedics xvision Spine System at a community hospital. xvision is the first Augmented Reality Guidance system to be used in surgery. It allows surgeons to visualize the 3D spinal anatomy of a patient during surgery as if they have "x-ray vision," and to accurately navigate instruments and implants while looking directly at the patient, instead of a remote screen. The xvision Spine System uniquely builds and improves upon existing surgical navigation systems to meet the surgeons' needs and provide technical confidence in the operating room.

Dr. Lynch performed a posterior fusion using xvision as part of a 360 fusion back up of Lattus / 4Web lateral fusion at Renown Regional Medical Center on June 25. The FDA-cleared xvision Spine System aims to revolutionize surgery by giving surgeons better control and visualization, which can lead to more accurate and efficient surgeries.

"The xvision is augmented reality for spine care and an important step forward in improving outcomes for spine surgery - it allows surgeons to view a 3D image of the CT scan on the retina without looking at a remote screen. It has all the advantages of a neuronavigation platform, yet it's more cost-effective for hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, especially in this current climate," explains Dr. Lynch. "Other benefits of the xvision Spine System include accuracy and efficiency in placing minimally invasive surgical instrumentation and decreased radiation exposure for surgeons and OR staff from traditional fluoroscopy-based procedures."

To address the unmet needs of surgeons, the xvision Spine System consists of a transparent near-eye-display headset and all elements of a traditional navigation system. It accurately determines the position of surgical tools in real-time, and a virtual trajectory is superimposed on the patient's CT data. In a minimally invasive procedure, the 3D navigation data is projected onto the surgeon's retina using the headset. It allows him or her to simultaneously look at the patient and see the navigation data without averting his or her eyes to a remote screen during the procedure.

"We are thrilled to see Dr. Lynch used the xvision Spine System at a community hospital to safely and accurately navigate instruments and implants while looking directly at his patient," said Nissan Elimelech, founder and CEO, Augmedics. "One of our goals is to increase accessibility of cutting-edge technologies for surgeons by providing the xvision Spine System at a fraction of the cost of traditional navigation and robotics. The system's small footprint, economical cost and compatibility with current instrumentation is designed to allow easy integration into any surgical facility nationwide."

About Spine Nevada Minimally Invasive Spine Institute

Spine Nevada is a regional center of excellence, offering a comprehensive approach to spine and musculoskeletal care. The center includes fellowship-trained neurological surgeons, spine specialists board-certified in physical medicine, and radiology; and specialty-trained physical therapists, physical therapy clinics, and InMotion Diagnostics. These spine experts take a conservative first approach and combine their expertise to develop the most appropriate treatment for each patient. Founded by Dr. Lynch in 2004, SpineNevada's goal is to be recognized as a regional center of excellence that demonstrates innovation in non-surgical and surgical spine care, and then documents its superior care with clinical outcomes. The center's mission is to help its patients return to active lives through compassionate, evidence-based spine and MSK care, including non-surgical treatment options and the most technologically advanced minimally invasive surgical techniques. For more information, visit www.spinenevada.com.

About Augmedics

With Augmedics, the future of surgery is within sight. The Chicago-based company aims to improve healthcare by augmenting surgery with cutting edge technologies that solve unmet clinical needs and instill technological confidence in the surgical workflow. Its pioneering xvision system, the first augmented reality guidance system for surgery, allows surgeons to "see" the patient's anatomy through skin and tissue as if they have "x-ray vision," and to navigate instruments and implants during spine procedures accurately. Augmedics plans to explore additional surgical applications for xvision beyond spinal surgery. The system's small footprint, economical cost, and compatibility with current instrumentation are designed to allow easy integration into any surgical facility nationwide. For more information, visit www.augmedics.com.