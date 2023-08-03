Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo of University of Alabama at Birmingham to succeed Anthony Fauci

Dr. Jeanne M. Marrazzo, an infectious diseases expert at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), has been named as the new director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the position previously held by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Marrazzo currently holds the position of director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UAB and is expected to start in the fall. She has been involved in clinical trials and research and became a frequently cited expert in news reporting in 2020 and 2021 about the COVID pandemic.

“Dr. Marrazzo brings a wealth of leadership experience from leading international clinical trials and translational research, managing a complex organizational budget that includes research funding and mentoring trainees in all stages of professional development,” said Lawrence Tabak, acting director for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), in a statement.

In her role as director, Marrazzo will oversee a budget of $6.3 billion, the funding for national research aimed at studying infectious, immunologic, and allergic diseases. NIAID’s efforts span academic institutions, research organizations, and 21 laboratories.

Dr. Jeanne M. Marrazzo is currently director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

She has received NIH grants for her research since 1997. Her research involved the human microbiome, connections to female reproductive tract infections and hormonal contraception and HIV prevention through biomedical interventions.

Marrazzo holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Harvard University, an M.D. from Thomas Jefferson University and a Master of Public Health in Epidemiology from the University of Washington. She also chairs the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) Council and the ABIM Infectious Disease Specialty Board.

