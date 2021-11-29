Dr. Jha answers omicron variant questions

NextShark

An elderly Asian woman is in critical condition after a man randomly struck her head with a large rock in Queens on Friday morning. What happened: Quiying Ma, 61, was sweeping outside her apartment on 89th Street in Jackson Heights when the incident occurred at around 8 a.m. She sustained injuries to her head and face and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital. The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Elisaul Perez, allegedly approached Ma and bashed her head with the rock before fleeing the scene.