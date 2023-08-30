Dr. Jill Biden to speak at Chicago Federation of Labor at McCormick Place
It's one of the stops on a nationwide back-to-school tour.
It's one of the stops on a nationwide back-to-school tour.
The deal wipes $100 of its sticker price.
It also announced the acquisition of the intellectual property of Floki, a company using artificial intelligence to automate the purchases of small bars and restaurants. By situating Praso in the northeastern part of the country, headquartered in Carvalho’s hometown of Recife, Carvalho said the company has little competition in the region.
Garmin launches Venu 3 watch with nap a host of new health and fitness features. The smartwatch debuts two years after its predecessor, the Venu 2.
Ethical electronics startup, Fairphone, has taken the recycled wrapping off a new flagship smartphone, the Fairphone 5, which will start shipping to buyers in Europe next month. It's the sequel to 2021's Fairphone 4 -- which was its first 5G device -- so the Dutch social enterprise is keeping to a roughly two year release cycle for its smartphone line. With the Fairphone 5, the B-Corp certified social enterprise is committing itself to 8 years of software support and 5 OS upgrades.
As it promised last week, Samsung has launched Food, a "personalized, AI-powered food and recipe" app in eight languages and 104 countries around the world.
Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region just before 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday.
The new Fairphone carries the same design as its predecessor with a bigger battery, better display and more powerful internals. But, as the mobile industry slows down, its strengths make it easier to mask its flaws.
Sony has just split its small form-factor full-frame A7C series into two, effectively offering lower-cost versions of its higher-end cameras.
India's PhonePe is getting into stock and mutual fund investment, the latest in a series of expansion by Walmart-backed payments app as it looks to leverage its 450 million-plus user base to win in new categories. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, which has raised $850 million in recent quarters, launched an app called Share.Market on Wednesday that will allow users to open their trading accounts and invest in stocks, mutual funds and ETFs. Stock broking is the latest offering from PhonePe, which also recently expanded to e-commerce with an app called Pincode.
You don't have to suffer through another hot night.
This is a game changer.
It's less than $25!
First Meryl Streep guest starred in 'Only Murders in the Building,' then she sang, now she smokes a joint, and viewers are thrilled.
I have no regrets.
"It's a significant issue, and sometimes there are kids who won't eat because they know they're accumulating debt," says one free-lunch advocate.
It's 37% off for a limited time only.
One woman asks, 'What's 30 supposed to look like?' The post Woman wants to normalize being 30: ‘thirty flirty and thriving!’ appeared first on In The Know.
You have to try them for yourself.
My teeth have never looked better!
After losing three of his last four fights, Oezdemir is desperate for a win on Saturday.