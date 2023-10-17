Dr. John Balmer earns Osteopathic 2023 Physician of the Year honors

Oct. 17—A Crawford County physician has been named the American Osteopathic Foundation's 2023 Physician of the Year.

Dr. John E. Balmer of Spartansburg received the award this month at the American Osteopathic Foundation's annual honors gala in Orlando, Florida, as part of the group's annual conference. The foundation has a membership of more than 186,000 doctors.

Balmer, a native of Lancaster, established his medical practice in 1993 as the Spartansburg Regional Health Center. He is a 1990 graduate of theUniversity of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Prior to going to medical school, Balmer had worked as a registered nurse for three years after earning a nursing degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"I enjoy it," Balmer, 62, said of practicing medicine. "I plan on practicing until I'm 80."

Balmer came to the area after being recruited by Titusville Area Hospital. He had done his medical internship at Millcreek Community Hospital in Erie, which is part of the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) system.

A midwife at Millcreek had told him about the Spartansburg area which led him to establish his practice in the small rural community in northeastern Crawford County.

"It's a good place," Balmer said.

"I was surprised when I got a text message [in mid-August] saying I'd won," Balmer said of learning he had earned the honor.

Dr. Michael Rowane, the associate dean of clinical education at LECOM, nominated Balmer for the award.

In making the nomination, Rowane said one of his first visits as LECOM's associate dean for education was to Balmer's clinic.

"His office was a resource and welcoming center for all members of the community," Rowane wrote. "Several students were assigned to this site, and all participated in learning something from each patient. He provided complete, comprehensive care to a diverse community, including an Amish population who allow few their confidence. He had theirs."

Requirements for nomination for the aware are:

—Be a practicing osteopathic physician with more than 15 years in practice.

—Demonstrate leadership that has positively and proactively improved patient care and service delivery.

—Model unwavering dedication toward patients and have made a significant impact in direct patient care.

—Have an extraordinary impact on the lives of patients and consistently be looked upon as a role model by peers.

—Promote the art and science of osteopathic medicine.

—Uses innovative ways to improve public health through specific acts or service.

—Have made significant contributions in the field of clinical medicine or to the community when faced with adversity.

—Embody the values of the profession through leadership and service to the public and the profession.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.