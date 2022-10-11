Dr. Jon LaPook explains new study on colonoscopies and colon cancer deaths

The Recount

President Biden spoke about how firefighters saved the lives of him and his family at the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control. You know, way back in 1972 before I got sworn in, my family, my wife was Christmas shopping with my three children and, and a tractor-trailer, they got in an accident broadsided and killed my wife, killed my daughter, and my two boys who were there, almost three and almost four, were on top of their dead sister and mother and it took the jaws of life, my local fire department volunteers to get them out and get them to the hospital and they saved their lives. In addition to that, what happened was I, I was, I was doing Meet the Press and lightning struck a little pond behind my house, came up through the ground into the air conditioning system and it ended up generating thick black smoke literally, literally that of those proportions from the basement to the third floor, the attic, everything was ruined.