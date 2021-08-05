Dr. Juanita Woodson Shows How Business Credit Can Position Entrepreneurs For Success

Move over cash: We are now living in the digital economy and credit is quickly becoming king.

It is undoubtedly one of the most essential elements that truly determine the quality of our lives. We recently caught up with serial entrepreneur Dr. Juanita Woodson to talk about building credit the right way so that it can revolutionize the life of the entrepreneur.

According to Woodson, to understand business credit, you must understand the concept of credit itself. Credit is an overall snapshot of someone’s financial trustworthiness. Credit can be enhanced or destroyed depending upon the stewarding or squandering of spending habits. These practices can reflect positively or negatively on the credit, determining a bank’s perception of one’s financial practices. Essentially, it’s how banks determine whether to extend lines of credit.

Ways that Woodson’s companies have benefited from having business credit are continually expanding. She has been able to finance the acquisition of several vehicles and establish her own car rental company. She has access to large pools of rewards points for travel through perks on business cards. She has received no limit business credit that grows and expands with her needs.

(Photo Credit: Brianna Rouse/

@essentially.4K)

We asked Woodson to share five ways business credit can benefit small businesses: