Dr. Ken Duckworth writing mental health guide, due in 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — A leading mental health expert and commentator has a book deal his publisher is calling an “authoritative yet compassionate guide to managing mental health challenges" anticipated because of the pandemic. Dr. Ken Duckworth's “You Are Not Alone” is scheduled for the Fall 2022.

“My dream is to write the practical ‘how to’ Guide my family and I needed,” Duckworth, medical director for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), said in a statement Wednesday. “This book leverages a core NAMI value in lessons from people’s lived experience. The Guide also integrates that experience with up-to-date, practical answers to commonly asked questions from experts."

Duckworth's book, which draws in part upon his own childhood and his father having bipolar disorder, is the first announced release by Zando, an independent publisher founded last year by former Crown executive Molly Stern. Before departing Crown in 2018 amid a corporate realignment, Stern published such blockbusters as Michelle Obama's “Becoming,” Andy Weir's “The Martian” and Gillian Flynn's “Gone Girl.”

With financial backers including the Sister production and development studio co-founded by Elisabeth Murdoch, Zando will follow an untraditional model based on collaboration with “institutions, people, and platforms,” like the imprint at Crown that was curated by actress Sarah Jessica Parker. For “You Are Not Alone,” Zando will work with NAMI, which has more than 300,000 members.

Stern expects Zando will be publishing around 30 works of fiction and nonfiction a year, starting in 2022.

