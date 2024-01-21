Dr. Kevin Korus: Arbor Day

This past Friday (the third Friday of January) was Florida Arbor Day, a great time of year to plant native trees and enhance our state’s natural beauty and resources.

Arbor Day was first observed in my home state of Nebraska in 1872 when J. Sterling Morton’s resolution that April 10 be set aside for tree planting was adopted by the state board of agriculture. Nebraska is historically a mixed short- and tall-grass prairie with few trees that are mostly found along rivers and lakes. Realizing the many benefits of trees on the environment and agriculture, especially that of wind control and soil stabilization, the board awarded financial incentives to those who planted the largest number of trees, cuttings or seeds. Additionally, the trees provided fuel and building materials like lumber. The program was an instant success as more than 1 million trees were planted on the first Arbor Day! Later, in 1885, Arbor Day became a legally recognized holiday and was designated as Morton’s birthday of April 22.

There are many options for native trees to plant that fit the wide array of soil types and microenvironments in Florida. Live oaks (Quercus virginiana) are very long-lived trees that have become a staple of the southern landscape. They provide excellent shade and have little leaf drop as they are one of a few evergreen oak species. Older trees often will develop lower branches that droop all the way to the ground. These provide stabilization for large trees during hurricanes and storms with strong winds.

My favorite tree is the bald cypress (Taxodium distichum), one of the only deciduous conifers. Each fall, the needles will turn rusty brown and fall from the tree. This beautiful tree can get quite tall and will produce pneumatophores — or “knees” — that arise from the soil surrounding the tree. These can create a headache for those wanting to maintain a lawn; therefore, placement in the landscape needs to be well thought out.

Southern Magnolia (Magnolia grandiflora) trees provide large, white flowers in the spring and have dark, evergreen leaves that add a nice, deep texture to the landscape.

The Florida maple (Acer floridanum) is a quick-growing tree that fits well in the landscape. It has a relatively upright growth habit, provides nice shade and takes on a beautiful red color in the fall. Female trees will produce seeds called samaras. These are fun to throw in the air and watch “helicopter” back to the earth.

You could even plant our state tree, the cabbage palm (Sabal palmetto), which botanically is not a tree at all! But I won’t tell if you don’t!

For more information on native Florida trees, visit gardeningsolutions.ifas.ufl.edu/plants/trees-and-shrubs/trees/native-trees.html or sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/lawn-and-garden/native-trees-shrubs-and-vines.

— Dr. Kevin Korus is the Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent for UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County. Contact him at kkorus@ufl.edu or 955-2402.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Dr. Kevin Korus: Arbor Day