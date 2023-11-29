Dr. Korn: Gun violence: When will we ever learn?

Pete Seeger’s refrain “When will we ever learn?” keeps reverberating in my mind these days, as more gun violence and wars fill our airwaves and thoughts, maybe even our dreams and nightmares. The latest eruption of gun violence came to the lobby of the so-called “secure” psychiatric facility in Concord, New Hampshire, Friday, Nov. 18, 2023. John Madore, the gun-toting alleged perpetrator was of course familiar with the lobby of the SPF, as he had been a patient committed to that hospital on at least two occasions. This tragedy comes only weeks after the tragic mass shooting close by in Lewiston, Maine, where 18 people died and 13 were seriously injured. That shooter, Robert Card, similarly had a history of severe mental illness, psychiatric hospitalization and known violent tendencies, but he also unfortunately also had access to guns.

So what have we learned about Mr. Madore so far? We’ve learned that he suffered from severe mental illness. We’ve also learned that two hospitalizations at New Hampshire Hospital after civil commitments because of threats or danger of violence did not lead to adequate follow-up psychiatric treatment so that the danger of violence might have been prevented. We don’t know yet, but it is probably true that Mr. Madore legally purchased the 9mm pistol and ammunition he used to kill Chief Bradley Haas in the hospital lobby. It is also probably true that he was able to legally purchase the AR-15 that was found in his rental truck on the hospital grounds. I’ll explain later why it was likely possible that Madore and Card could legally purchase firearms despite their significantly psychiatric and violent histories.

Madore had faced assault charges in January 2016. The indictment reads that “he knowingly engaged in the strangulation” of a woman.

Also, when police attempted to arrest Madore on the same day, he was charged additionally with reckless conduct, after he locked himself in a room with firearms and refused to come out, telling the police “the situation was going to end badly.’’ Even earlier, in 2014, we’ve learned that Madore had a run-in with state police during a traffic stop in New London where he was charged with having an unlicensed firearm and resisting arrest.

There are two issues that I want to highlight in this story of violence. The first issue is the continued poor funding of mental health care in our country, so that we continue to have horrible examples of known persons with severe mental illness falling through the cracks or chasms in our mental health care systems. This problem of course extends so dramatically in our larger cities, with homeless mentally ill persons committing violence on subways and streets, but also in our more rural areas as the above cases so tragically demonstrate.

I’ve been a psychiatrist in both Maine and New Hampshire since I became the first psychiatric resident ever in the state of Maine in July 1969. I’ve witnessed through the ensuing years the emptying of our state psychiatric hospitals (“deinstitutionalization”) in the 1960s and the initial enthusiasm of the community psychiatric centers followed by the gradual decreased funding of those centers through the many years that followed. Simply stated, we can’t expect to reduce the potential violence of mentally ill persons if we don’t adequately fund the mental health systems that such persons rely on for their treatment.

The second issue is the easy access to guns. Laws that address gun violence have shown that they reduce gun violence. We can’t expect to eliminate all gun violence, but we know we can curtail gun violence with appropriate laws and rules. As the tragedies outlined above so dramatically illuminate, we can’t expect the potential violence of the severely mentally ill persons to be curtailed if we continue to allow easy access to guns for those persons. So why do we allow persons committed to psychiatric hospitals in New Hampshire to legally purchase guns when they are known to have severe mental illness and have been judged to be potentially violent in our courts?

When the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) was set up in 1993 (the Brady Act) to strengthen firearm regulations, it recommended that states inform the system of the names of persons who were committed to state hospital systems because of potential for violence due to their mental illness. However, many states, including New Hampshire, refuse to share that information with the FBI’s NICS. The state of Maine passed a law in 2013 to require Maine to provide that data to NICS (responding to the mass shooting at Sandy Hook in 2012) but New Hampshire has still refused to bow to the pressure of the so-called Second Amendment enthusiasts to allow that loophole to be closed in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire Medical Society, also in response to the horrific mass shooting in Sandy Hook, passed numerous gun violence policies in February 2014 including a provision to have the names of committed patients sent to NICS, but the New Hampshire Legislature and Gov. Chris Sununu have been unwilling to consider changes in New Hampshire permissive gun laws. Indeed, they have made New Hampshire gun laws even looser, such as permitless carry in our state.

Presumably, in Madore’s case, he was most likely able to legally purchase guns because of the above “loopholes” of New Hampshire not sending his name and information to NICS because of his mental commitment but also because his cases of violence were dismissed due to his apparent incompetence to stand trial. In Card’s case in Maine, he was admitted voluntarily (not committed) to a psychiatric facility in a different state (New York) and his obvious potential danger was just not adequately pursued and his ability to purchase guns was not appropriately curtailed.

Maybe after experiencing the killing of a police officer at New Hampshire Hospital it would be reasonable to suggest changing our state motto from “Live Free or Die” to “Live Free and Die.” Maybe that motto would also fit with Maine’s permissive gun laws. When, indeed, will we ever learn?

Dr. Leonard Korn, MD is a psychiatry specialist in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and has over 54 years of experience in the medical field.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Dr. Korn: Gun violence: When will we ever learn?