Dr. Li Jun joins Xen Capital as Chairman of Greater China

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xen Capital, a next-generation investment platform offering easy access to exclusive private market opportunities, has appointed Dr. Li Jun as Chairman of Greater China.

Dr. Li obtained a Doctorate degree of Philosophy in Political Economy from Oxford University in the United Kingdom in 1994. He has worked in Goldman Sachs (New York), Nomura International (Hong Kong), and CLSA, bringing over two decades of international financial experience.

Dr. Li has extensive experience as an independent non-executive director of publicly traded companies including currently CMMB Vision Holdings Limited (stock code: 0471) and Heng Xin Technology Ltd (1085.HK). According to Dr. Li, "It is a great honour to join such a dynamic organization with a bright future serving clients in Greater China."

Katrina Cokeng, co-founder and CEO of Xen Capital says, "We are thrilled to have a financial professional of Dr. Li's caliber on our team. He was originally an investor on our platform who believed in our business model so much that he is now part of our journey, to bring the best global alternative investment opportunities to investors in Greater China. We could not be more honoured to work with him to expand our presence in the region."

Xen was founded in 2018, and is backed by the likes of SeAH, TTB Partners, Envy Capital, and M Venture Partners. It is headquartered in Singapore with offices in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Changsha, Taipei, New York, and will be opening a London office later this year.

About Xen

Founded in 2018 by a team of former asset managers, traders and fintech veterans and headquartered in Singapore, Xen is a next-generation investment platform offering access to exclusive opportunities in private investments. Our mission is to bring together a new community of investors who value accessibility, liquidity and transparency. Xen's visionary team of former asset managers, traders and fintech veterans are creating a smarter way to build wealth. www.xencapital.com

