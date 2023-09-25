Dr. Maro: Signs of pain in pets

Dr. Cynthia Maro

For the first eight years of my veterinary practice, I treated many emergency patients.

About 30% of the pets I treated were seen for acute injuries, and I treated over 30 - 40 pets per day. Injuries included pets that were hit by vehicles, injured by other animals (kicked by horses or cows, bitten by wildlife, another cat or a bigger dog, gunshot wounds, imbedded fish hooks, and even archery accidents) and many spinal cord and orthopedic injuries.

Only one of these acutely injured patients came into the office crying in pain, and it was a dog with a severe spinal cord injury called myelomalacia (basically, the spinal cord starts dying near the injury due to loss of blood supply – it causes lots of pain!). In every other instance of spinal cord injury, pets allowed me to complete exams and even tried to walk in front of me.

When I report a spinal cord injury, or another serious condition, owners are very shocked. They have a hard time understanding how their pets were so calm and quiet with such a serious diagnosis.

During non-emergency and regular veterinary visits, many pet owners mention that their pets have had a change in behavior or they are just getting old. When I start asking more questions to do a deeper dive into their comments, owners are quick to add that they don’t believe there is a medical problem, because their pets aren’t in pain.

Owners cite a lack of crying or moaning as proof that their pets are pain-free, but it is rare for pets to cry in pain other than in very specific instances of acute injury.

September is Animal Pain Awareness Month, and it was created to help owners become more informed about the more subtle signs of pain which pets, companion and food animals may display. Many of the signs don’t look anything like the way humans express pain.

Since animals can’t talk and tell us about their pain, veterinarians learn some of the telling signs that something may be hurting.

Here are some of the signs which should prompt owners to report to their pet’s doctor:

Change in eating or drinking posture or habits.

Decreased appetite, refusing treats or skipping meals.

Getting up and down more slowly, hesitancy to sit or stand, refusal of commands to change position.

Difficulty or refusal to go up or down steps.

Reluctance to jump up or off of higher surfaces.

Hiding (especially true of cats).

Panting, drooling, pacing, acting restless or anxious.

Holding ears or head down or pulling away when you attempt to pet around the head or face.

Change in litter box habits or having accidents in the house.

Overgrooming, licking or biting at an area on the body.

Squinting the eyes, especially in bright light.

Snapping, biting or becoming aggressive with a familiar person or another pet.

Pets generally do have a higher pain tolerance than humans, but they also evolved with survival instincts which decreases their tendency to display pain. Showing pain is a non-survival trait. Animals that display pain are more likely to be preyed upon by larger prey animals, and they make their pack or herd more vulnerable to attack.

Having recognition that your pet comes from a long line of survivors makes it easy to understand why Mittens isn’t sprawling in front of you meowing in a pathetic way when she has a bladder stone. Instead, she will likely pee in the tub or on the carpet, because the stone is causing bleeding and burning in the bladder. She is managing her pain by trying to avoid the place where the pain happened first – yes, it is the litter box.

Pain is also an explanation for why a dog that always got along with another companion has now started fighting with his brother. Often, undiagnosed dental or oral pain can result in snapping or biting when another pet or person comes near the painful area, and diagnosis may be dependent on dental x-rays and other tests.

Keys to helping your pet:

Note any irregular behaviors and share them with your vet – don’t put off that appointment.

Expect your vet to investigate with tests, such as x-rays and blood tests, even if they cannot find the source of pain in the office.

Know that pain management can come in many forms, but discovering the source can lead to better pain control or elimination.

Your pet’s pain can be controlled through commonly prescribed pharmaceutical (specific for pets, so don’t share your meds), natural remedies, acupuncture, spinal adjusting, diet change, herbs and nutraceuticals, or combinations.

Dr. Cynthia Maro is a veterinarian at the Ellwood Animal Hospital in Ellwood City and the Chippewa Animal Hospital in Chippewa Township. She writes a biweekly column on pet care and health issues. If you have a topic you’d like to have addressed, email ellwoodvet@msn.com.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Dr. Maro: Signs of pain in pets