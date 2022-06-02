Dr. Martens plc's (LON:DOCS) Share Price Matching Investor Opinion

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

When close to half the companies in the United Kingdom have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 15x, you may consider Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 47.2x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Dr. Martens' earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

See our latest analysis for Dr. Martens

pe
pe

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Dr. Martens will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

Dr. Martens' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 39%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 219% in total over the last three years. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 223% during the coming year according to the six analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 13%, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Dr. Martens is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Dr. Martens' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 4 warning signs for Dr. Martens that we have uncovered.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Dr. Martens. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn

    In this article, we will look at 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Carl Icahn. If you want to skip reading about Carl Icahn’s investment career, you can go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn. Carl Icahn is an American billionaire investor and hedge fund manager of […]

  • Amazon's Stock Split Is Almost Here, but This Tiny Nasdaq Stock Is Stealing the Show Wednesday

    The stock market remained volatile on Wednesday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) wasn't able to escape the downward pressure. After rising near the open, the Nasdaq was down nearly 1% as of 1 p.m. ET. Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose as investors look forward to the completion of its long-anticipated stock split later this week.

  • 3 Chip Stocks Perfect For Long-Term Investors

    The market has presented us with a unique and rare opportunity to buy shares of semiconductor stocks at levels not seen in some time.

  • This Is the Average 40-Something's Net Worth. How Do You Compare?

    Your net worth is something you may not fixate on so much during the first half of your career. When you have an average that's way higher than a median, it's generally because a few higher figures drove the average up.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • 3 Underrated Dividend Stocks You Won't Want to Overlook

    Most investors focus on a stock's yield when it comes to dividends. Companies that merely maintained their dividend delivered an average total return of 7.08% from 1973 to 2021, according to data from Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. On the other hand, dividend growers produced an average total return of 10.68%.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock Split Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    While splitting a stock changes nothing about the underlying business or its intrinsic value, it can drive share price appreciation in some cases by making the stock more affordable. The company has a 10-for-1 stock split planned for June 28, and it's a key player in the growing commerce industry. Better yet, with the stock price down 78% from its high, now is great time to buy.

  • How High Will Interest Rates Rise in 2022? JPMorgan Chase Just Dropped a Big Hint

    The Federal Reserve's recently released meeting minutes show it might be more aggressive with rate hikes than initially anticipated.

  • Tata Motors Acquires This US Auto Major's India Plant

    Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Gujarat to acquire Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) Ford India Private Limited's (FIPL) vehicle manufacturing facility at Sanand city. The financial terms were not disclosed. The acquisition will include land & buildings, a vehicle manufacturing plant, machinery and equipment, and the transfer of all eligible employees of FIPL Sanand's vehicle

  • Russia's last-minute bond payment to avoid default still wasn't enough, triggering a failure-to-pay event, credit panel rules

    Russia failed to include $1.9 million in interest for a bond payment made in May, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Absolute Bargains to Buy Now and Hold 10 Years

    These highly innovative stocks are ripe for the picking with the Nasdaq enduring a peak decline of 31%.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 2 Stocks

    Did markets hit a turning point? The past couple of months brought us a seven-week losing streak in stocks, the longest such streak in over a decade, but the week before the Memorial Day holiday weekend saw strong gains. The S&P 500 wiped out its May losses. Post-holiday trading shows that some of these gains are continuing. If so, then it makes this the ideal time to ‘buy the dip,’ to get in while stocks remain at low cost, with attractive entry points. That’s the view from investment firm JPMo

  • Is Altria's Future Up in Smoke?

    The tobacco company could be left scrambling as a recent merger has the potential to elevate its competition.

  • Love Passive Income? Here's How Much a $10,000 Investment in This Dividend REIT Could Make You

    There are few things better than passive income. One of my favorite ways to earn passive income is by investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs). REITs are some of the best dividend stocks because their structure requires them to pay 90% or more of their taxable income to shareholders as dividends.

  • The stock market will recover all of its 2022 losses by year-end as the economy avoids recession and Ukraine risks lessen, JPMorgan says

    Helping prop up the stock market are corporate buybacks, which are poised to hit a record annualized level of $1.2 trillion, JPMorgan said.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in June

    Although there are a lot of successful strategies to make money on Wall Street, riding Warren Buffett's coattails has, arguably, been one of the most profitable for the past 57 years. Since the Oracle of Omaha, as Buffett has come to be known, became CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's overseen the creation of close to $695 billion for his company's shareholders, and has led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annual average return of 20.1%. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys shares of a publicly traded company, Wall Street and investors rightly take notice.

  • My 3 Favorite Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    Forget the old adage "sell and May and go away." Any time is a good time to buy dividend stocks. That's true even when the stock market is highly volatile -- as it is now.  There are two important prerequisites, though.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    A strange thing happens when the market takes a downward turn. Many amateur investors take their ball and go home. According to a survey by Bankrate.com, only 18% of adults in the U.S. will invest more in 2022 than they did in 2021.

  • 2 Growth Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought On the Dip

    All tech stocks are seemingly dropping, making it challenging to determine what innovative companies are worth buying today. The Nasdaq Composite index is down 23% year to date, and many individual stocks are down even more. Shares of the streaming platform giant have flatlined over the past three years.