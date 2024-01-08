Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day annual program set for Jan. 14 in Mansfield

The Mansfield Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance will celebrating the annual Dr. Martin Luther King program Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. at Latter Rain Church of God in Christ, 259 Glessner Ave., Mansfield.

The guest speaker will Dr. Laurence Rawls, alliance president and pastor of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. The emcee will be Co. Pastor Sis. Shirley Jordan, Oasis of Love Church. The music will be provided by the Mansfield Community Choir.

For information, call Rev. Clarence J. Sanderfer, alliance vice president and pastor of New Life Baptist Church, at 419-961-1015.

