Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. monument vandalized in Concord

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. monument on Cabarrus Avenue was vandalized in Concord over the weekend.

The Concord Police Department said the monument was spray-painted by an unknown group of people around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

“The Martin Luther King Jr. monument is a symbol of hope and justice, and the desecration of this cherished memorial has no place in our city,” said Mayor Bill Dusch. “The Concord Police Department is working to catch whoever is responsible, and we implore anyone with information to contact police.”

Police said the monument is owned and maintained by the City of Concord. Crews with the city’s building and ground departments were able to remove the paint from the polished granite surfaces; however, additional work is needed on the natural granite surfaces.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the vandalism of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. monument is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

