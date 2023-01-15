Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is tomorrow—shop the best sales at Amazon, Coach and QVC

Shop the best MLK Day sales available now for deals on home goods, fashion, tech and more.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrates the life and groundbreaking work of the late minister and civil rights activist. There are many meaningful ways to remember King's legacy, including learning about voting rights, revisiting one of King's many historic speeches and supporting Black-owned and managed businesses such as Clare, Fenty Beauty and Briogeo Hair.

While MLK Day is not typically a large shopping holiday, the event happens to fall between seasons, so many retailers offer markdowns on mattresses, smart tech, furniture, clothing and more to make way for new inventory. This year, the three-day weekend includes massive deals on several most-wanted brands, like Tuft & Needle and Kate Spade.

►How did Martin Luther King Jr. Day become a federal holiday? Here's the history

►When did Martin Luther King Jr. Day start? Key dates in the 15-year fight for the holiday

MLK Day sales are in full swing and we tracked down all the best ways to save during the holiday weekend.

10 best MLK Day deals to shop

When is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023?

Historically, MLK Day falls on the third Monday in January. This year, the federal holiday falls will be observed tomorrow, January 16. The annual day of remembrance celebrates the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., although King's actual birthday falls on January 15.

How to celebrate MLK Day

Take a step back and observe MLK Day by learning more about the late civil rights leader's mission. Educating yourself about systemic racism and voting rights are just a couple of ways to commemorate the day. Revisit history by remembering the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and honor his lasting impact on the world by reading his many historic speeches.

Meanwhile, you can celebrate the beauty of the United States by heading to a National Park. This year on MLK Day, all 423 National Park Service locations will waive entrance fees in honor of the civil rights hero.

►More: From honoring Martin Luther King Jr. to traveling, here are ways to spend the long weekend

The best MLK Day sales to shop right now

Shop MLK Day deals right now at Macy's, Nordstrom, Amazon and more.

Abercrombie: Through tomorrow, January 16, save 40% on YPB, Abercrombie’s new activewear brand. You can use coupon code YPB2023 for an extra 20% off on top of the 40% and even save an extra 20% across all other categories.

Aerie: Shop sweet savings on bras and underwear and enjoy as much as 60% off pieces in the Aerie collection—including new arrivals!

Amazon: Find everything you need for a price you'll love right now at Amazon. Shop MLK Day markdowns on home goods, electronics, clothing and more.

American Eagle: Refresh your closet for 2023 and save up to 60% on all jeans for men and women.

Anthropologie: Shop thousands of new sale items right now at Anthropologie. Enjoy massive markdowns on home goods, clothes, shoes and more.

Athleta: Athleta has all the styles you need for working out, lounging and packing for New Year's vacations. Snag markdowns of up to 70% off right now.

Avocado: Shop the New Year sale and save up to $200 on select mattresses with coupon code GREEN, plus get 10% off select pillows, adjustable bases and more.

Awara: Awara is one of the best mattresses we've ever tested—and right now, you can snag a new sleeper for as much as $300 off. Plus you can get up to $499 in free sleep accessories with your mattress purchase.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Shop the Winter Weekend Savings sale and get up to 70% off select items at Bed Bath & Beyond. Browse deals on bedding, bath and storage must-haves.

Best Buy: Shop deep discounts on some of our favorite brands right now at Best Buy. For a limited time, save big on TVs, laptops, cell phones, headphones and so much more.

Briogeo Hair: This Black-owned beauty brand makes some of the best deep conditioning hair masks on the market, and, right now, you can save as much as 30% on limited-edition value sets. Meanwhile, get free shipping on all orders of $60 or more.

Brooklyn Bedding: Cozy up with dreamy deals at Brooklyn Bedding. The popular sleep retailer is offering 25% off sitewide during its MLK Day sale with the coupon code MLK25 through tomorrow, January 16.

Casper: Shop the Sleep In sale for incredible Casper mattress deals just in time for MLK Day. Save 20% on mattresses and 10% on everything else for a limited time only.

Clare: Shop this Black-owned interior paint company and save $10 on two or more swatch kits with coupon code FRESHSTART.

Coach: Stay stylish with trendy totes from Coach. Shop the Winter sale for 50% off sale styles, including markdowns on Coach purses, accessories and more.

Coach Outlet: Shop clearance bags, shoes and accessories under $50, $75 and $125 while supplies last at Coach Outlet.

Crate & Barrel: Save up to 70% off on select items for a limited time at the Long Weekend event at Crate & Barrel. Furnish your home for less with markdowns on kitchen essentials, furniture and more.

Express: Save an extra 40% on dresses, tops and jeans. Meanwhile, enjoy free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Fenty Beauty: Shop Rihanna’s top-notch beauty brand and enter your email address to save 15%.

Forever 21: Refresh your winter wardrobe with up to 80% off clearance items for a limited time. Use coupon code EXTRA50 for an extra 50% off already-discounted styles.

HP: Shop for discounts of up to 65% on powerful laptops, expansive computer monitors and other tech accessories.

HSN: Scoop markdowns of up to 30% on fashion pieces, home essentials and more in HSN's extensive sale section and take $10 off your first HSN order with coupon code HSN2023.

J.Crew: Get an extra 75% off last-chance sale styles when you enter coupon code EPIC at checkout.

Kate Spade: Need a new handbag? Today’s your lucky day. Shop totes, crossbodies and more at Kate Spade and save up to 60% with coupon code BIGDEAL now through tomorrow, January 16.

Keurig: Calling all coffee lovers—for a limited time you can save 15% on coffee pods, bags and cans. Plus, get 50% off a Keurig milk frother when you buy a new coffee machine.

Kohl's: Shop sales galore during Kohl's 3-Day sale. Save up to 40% on clothing for men, women and kids and bag discounts on home essentials and kitchen items. Plus, enter coupon code EXTRA15 for an extra 15% off your entire purchase.

Leesa: Shop Leesa's Winter sale and save as much as $700 on mattresses for a limited time.

Lowe’s: Shop daily deals on tools, home essentials and more, plus save big on select appliances and get an additional 10% off clearance or open-box appliances.

lululemon: Focus on your healthy New Year's resolutions with the help of lululemon's cult-favorite activewear. Save on popular products including leggings, sweatshirts, joggers and so much more right now.

Macy’s: Shop markdowns for your home, closet and kitchen right now at Macy’s. Save as much as 70% off clearance items plus get free shipping with all purchases of $49 or more.

Michael Kors: Shop handbags, watches, shoes and more at up to 70% off during the Semi-Annual sale.

Nordstrom: Shop the Nordstrom sale section and save as much as 60% on home essentials and clothing for the whole family.

Obé Fitness: Join Obé for $99 for your first year with coupon code MOVEMENT99 at checkout. An annual plan is usually $169.99 so you'll save $70.99 on a full year of top-tier HIIT, barre and dance classes.

Old Navy: Refresh your closet with savings of up to 75% on clearance styles during the Epic Clearance sale. Shop items for as low as $2.99 while supplies last.

Overstock: Get 70% off thousands of items, including furniture, rugs, mattresses and storage must-haves during this huge home sale.

Pair Eyewear: For new Pair Eyewear customers, use coupon code NEWPAIR at checkout to snag your first set of frames for just $54.

Paula's Choice: Shop massive markdowns on top-rated skincare essentials and enjoy up to 27% off on select kits.

Purple: Refresh your sleep with up to $400 off mattresses from Purple, plus score up to 25% off select sleep bundles for a limited time.

QVC: Shop QVC's daily deals and constantly refreshed clearance section, plus, if you're a new QVC customer, use coupon code OFFER at checkout to save $15 on your first order.

Samsung: Samsung is one of the most acclaimed names in the world of tech and the developer is offering a bevy of deals on its devices right now. Save on smartphones, appliances and more.

Saatva: Dreaming of better sleep? Transform your bedroom into a luxe oasis by picking up a best-selling Saatva mattress. Save up to $500 on orders of $4,000 or more through tomorrow, January 16.

Savage x Fenty: Rihanna’s cult-favorite line of body-inclusive bras and underwear is currently ringing up for as much as 50% off select items in the clearance section. Plus, save even more by becoming a VIP member—sign up here to unlock the savings.

Sur La Table: Save up to 50% on hundreds of kitchen essentials during the Winter sale. Shop markdowns on cookware, kitchen tools, bakeware and more.

Target: Browse the clearance section for deals on home essentials, kitchen gadgets, fashion must-haves, electronics and so much more.

Tempur-Pedic: Invest in your rest with a new Tempur-Pedic sleeper. Save 30% on select models and shop buy one, get one free pillow deals through tomorrow, January 16.

Tory Burch: Shop the clearance section for rare markdowns on designer purses, shoes, clothing and more.

Ulta Beauty: Shop the Love Your Skin event at Ulta for up to 50% off must-have beauty products. Shop daily deals through Saturday, January 21.

West Elm: Style your home with top-tier items from West Elm. Shop Warehouse sale today to save up to 70% on bed and bath essentials, furniture and more.

Walmart: Stock up on all the essentials you need for 2023 right now at Walmart. Enjoy early MLK Day deals on home items, clothing, popular tech and more.

Yesglasses: Need a new pair of shades or eyeglasses? You can save 75% on blue light blocking glasses with the coupon code BLUE for a limited time.

What are the best MLK Day sales?

Many retailers commemorate MLK Day with various sales and shopping events. This year, like in years past, many stores are already offering early access to tons of markdowns. Whether you’re looking for something for your home, closet or kitchen, there are tons of MLK Day sales you can shop right now.

For instance, if you're looking for beauty products, you can shop Fenty Beauty, Rihanna's popular beauty brand, and enjoy 15% off your entire order when you enter your email address. Meanwhile, if you want to finish a few projects around the house, head to Lowe's to pick up tools and home improvement essentials. You can shop the retailer's daily deals section for big bargains on customer-favorite items and save on select best-selling appliances, too.

What should you buy during MLK Day?

Historically, the three-day holiday weekend has seen deep discounts on fashion pieces, mattresses and home essentials, and this year is no different. This weekend, you can shop massive markdowns on handbags, winter wardrobe essentials and must-have beauty products.

This year’s lineup of MLK Day sales is also packed with epic sleep sales, so if you’re in the market for mattresses or some new bedding, now’s a great time to buy. January is already an excellent time to shop bedding and linen markdowns, so these limited-time discounts make for even bigger savings.

