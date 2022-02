Reuters

Antibodies induced by mRNA COVID-19 vaccines keep improving in quality for at least six months while the immune system continues to "train" its antibody-producing B cells, according to a new study. After vaccination, some B cells become short-lived antibody-producing cells, while others join "germinal centers" in lymph nodes - essentially, a training camp where they mature and perfect their skills. "Cells that successfully graduate (from germinal centers) can become long-lived antibody-producing cells that live in our bone marrow or 'memory B cells' that are ready to engage if the person gets infected," explained Ali Ellebedy of Washington University in St. Louis.