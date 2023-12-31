Dr. Nicholson continues legacy

Dec. 31—A local veterinarian started his journey at an early age raising pets and animals. Dr. John David Nicholson has brought that love of animals back to a community that played a role in his upbringing.

"I think most kids in Texas who live on a farm and have cattle, horses and pets want to be a vet. I participated in 4H but never set out planning to be a vet because of the difficult side of the occupation," said Nicholson.

Dr. Nicholson was born and raised in Huntsville and attended school here until the 9th grade when the family moved to Montgomery, Texas. There Nicholson was a high school standout football player and a two-year letterman for the Montgomery Bears varsity football team.

He was 6-foot-6, 270 pounds and played tackle. Nicholson earned second-team all-county and second-team District 18-4A status in 2000.

Additionally, Nicholson was a standout student as well, earning honorable mention Academic All-State status by the Texas High School Coaches Association.

Following high school graduation, Nicholson attended Texas A&M University, where he majored in Animal Science, obtaining a Bachelor and Master degree and played football 4 and a half years.

Nicholson was an offensive lineman for the Aggies and in 2005 he was named Big 12 Conference-Academic All Conference. John David graduated from Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine in 2014.

"After graduation, my first job as a veterinarian was in Stephenville working with food/large animals," said Nicholson. "This is a different style of medicine but I really enjoyed the experience it provided. Later, there was an opening to work in a high volume low cost small animal clinic in Beaumont and we moved to take advantage of this opportunity. I got to work with one of my friends and I enjoy cajun food," said Nicholson.

The two work experiences prepared Nicholson for his dream to return to Huntsville and work at Moore Veterinary Clinic. In 2017 the family moved back and he began to work with Dr. Moore and in March 2021 purchased the clinic and renamed it Walker County Veterinary Clinic.

"We strive to maintain the type of service and family atmosphere that Dr. Moore cultivated in his clinic," said Nicholson. "The clinic has some new staff along with those that remained from Dr. Moore. But they are all fantastic and we working effectively as a team."

In 2022, Dr. John Pinnard started working at the clinic and is a graduate of Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine.

"Dr. Pinnard is one of the best new graduate I've ever worked with," Nicholson said. "We work to model the interpersonal skills Dr. Moore was known for here.

"Huntsville is the perfect community for my family," said Nicholson. "I have several friends who I grew up with who have returned home and are in the medical (Dr. Young) and dental field (Dr. Kooi). And my mother and mother-in-law live here now. My wife Kristin and our three boys are actively involved in the community. We attend Fellowship of Huntsville Church, where we serve in the Children's Ministry."

Nicholson admits this has been an incredible journey and he gives all credit to God.

"My father passed while I was in college and God placed Christian men and women in my life who embraced me and prayed for me and my family. Over the years my Christianity has grown and I am very thankful for all the blessings God has provided. God has blessed me with some really good mentors through the years. One of my former high school football coaches would say 'you are only as good as the shoulders you are standing on.' and I stand on the shoulders of a lot of great men and women from Stephenville to Beaumont back to Huntsville," said Nicholson.

In August 2022, the clinic had their official ribbon cutting ceremony with the Huntsville Chamber of Commerce to announce the name change and new ownership. The Walker County Veterinary Clinic is located at 1039 State Highway 75 North.