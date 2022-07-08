Dr. Nirmal Joshi Named Chair of Patient Safety Authority Board

Harrisburg, PA --News Direct-- Patient Safety Authority

Nirmal Joshi, MD, FACP appointed board chair of the Patient Safety Authority by Governor Tom Wolf

Governor Tom Wolf has appointed Nirmal Joshi, MD, FACP, as chair of the Patient Safety Authority (PSA) board of directors. Dr. Joshi succeeds Dr. Denise Johnson, Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General for Pennsylvania, who served as PSA’s board chair for the past year.

An internal medicine physician, Dr. Joshi brings extensive experience in clinical quality, patient safety, research, and executive leadership to the role. He currently serves as the chief medical officer of Population Health for Mount Nittany Health System in State College. He is also president of the Joshi Health Foundation in Mechanicsburg—a nonprofit organization he founded to provide free healthcare to those who are unable to afford it.

In 2016, Becker’s Hospital Review recognized him as one of “100 hospital and system CMOs to know.” He was also named one of “150 Living Legacy Contributors” to the Capital City by the Harrisburg SusqueCentennial Commission. Dr. Joshi has served on the Board of Asian Indian Americans of Central PA and the State Board of Medicine and has helped start new health systems in India where he began his medical education. Dr. Joshi received his Bachelor of Medicine-Bachelor of Surgery from King George Medical College and fellowship training in infectious diseases from the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

“My special interests in clinical quality, patient safety, and improving physician-patient communication align with PSA’s work to bring awareness of issues and advance best practices in patient safety,” said Dr. Joshi. “I am honored and pleased to lead an organization that is driving these ideas and offering solutions in Pennsylvania and around the globe.”

“Dr. Joshi’s passion for clinical quality and patient safety, his extensive experience in executive leadership, and his humanitarian approach are a welcome addition to the PSA,” said Regina Hoffman, executive director. “We are very much looking forward to having him at the helm.”

Today, Pennsylvania leads the country in patient safety advocacy as the only U.S. state that requires healthcare facilities to report harmful events, as well as those that do not result in patient harm (i.e., near misses) but may be a harbinger of a potentially serious problem.

The PSA analyzes those events, facilitates statewide performance improvement projects, and shares the information globally.

