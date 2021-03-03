'Dr. Oz' aids police in resuscitating man at Newark airport

FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala in New York. Oz, the cardiac surgeon and longtime host of TV's “Dr. Oz Show,” rendered aid a 60-year-old traveler at Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday, March 1, 2021. Oz, along with Port Authority Officer Jeffrey Croissant, performed CPR on the man until three more officers arrived to provide oxygen and activate a defibrillator. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — When a traveler became stricken at Newark Liberty International Airport, the police got an assist from a celebrity doctor: Mehmet Oz.

The incident occurred late Monday night when Port Authority Officer Jeffrey Croissant saw the 60-year-old man fall to the floor near a baggage claim area.

Croissant called for backup, and immediately began performing CPR on the unidentified man, who wasn't breathing and didn't appear to have a pulse, according to the Port Authority.

When another person came over to help, Croissant didn’t immediately recognize it was Oz, the cardiac surgeon and longtime host of TV’s “Dr. Oz Show,” who happened to be nearby.

The two performed CPR together on the man until three other officers brought oxygen and a defibrillator for the man, who eventually regained a pulse and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

“What better help than to have a cardiac surgeon?" Croissant said afterward.

Oz has come to the aid of injured people on numerous occasions.

In 2015, emergency responders arriving at the scene of a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike found Oz was already treating two injured people. And two years earlier, he helped a British tourist whose foot was severed when a cabbie jumped the curb at Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan.

