Dr. Oz: COVID-19 booster shots; Pfizer’s antiviral
Dr. Oz discusses the latest on the COVID-19 booster shots. Plus, the latest on Pfizer’s antiviral drug that cuts the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization and death.
Dr. Oz discusses the latest on the COVID-19 booster shots. Plus, the latest on Pfizer’s antiviral drug that cuts the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization and death.
Spotting just one of these animals is “incredibly lucky,” experts say. A trail camera captured four.
Where will the top MLB free agents land? And how many of those players will the New York Mets and New York Yankees reel in?
Mac Jones wasn't making a football play when he twisted Brian Burns' ankle.
A rules analyst and an NFL Network broadcaster also thought this was a particularly bad call
Patriots QB Mac Jones grabbed and twisted Panthers DE Brian Burns' ankle after taking a sack early in Week 9.
Future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson had 10 carries for 21 yards and a touchdown in his Tennessee Titans debut Sunday night.
Former 'Dancing With the Stars' judge and pro Julianne Hough proved she's the queen of fashion in her latest Instagram posts.
Federal prosecutors say the unnamed whale --- described only as a Chinese national --- made over 100 visits to the Bicycle Hotel & Casino over eight months in 2016.
At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at Astroworld while rapper Travis Scott was performing.
Fox viewers won’t see the Kansas City defense try to sack Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Before the games began, however, Fox viewers got a chance to see a quartet of Hall of Famers verbally give him the business, from the Naval Academy in Annapolis. Terry Bradshaw had the most pointed critique of Rodgers, who someday [more]
Angel Cabrera, the 2007 U.S. Open champ and 2009 Masters champ, has been in jail since January.
The Celtics reportedly have interest in 76ers star point guard Ben Simmons, but the asking price from Philadelphia should be too much for Boston.
The former New Jersey governor warns the party about Trump's talking points.
COVID-19 ravaged Heidi Ferrer’s body and soul for more than a year, and in May the “Dawson’s Creek” screenwriter killed herself in Los Angeles. She had lost all hope. “I’m so sorry,” she said in a goodbye video to her husband and son. “I would never do this if I was well. Please understand. Please forgive me.” Her husband, Nick Guthe, a writer and director, wanted to donate her body to science. But the hospital said it was not his decision to make because Ferrer, 50, had signed up to be an organ
Paul Kemp, a founding board member and the president of Gun Owners for Responsible Ownership, has been a gun owner for most of his life. Kemp said he had "no idea that we had such a patchwork of gun laws around the country." While he noted the National Firearms Act, first enacted in 1934, the Gun Control Act of 1968 and the Brady Law, which amended the GCA in 1993, there is a "a lot of latitude for very weak gun laws in states," he said.
The Red Sox made a flurry of headlines this weekend involving J.D. Martinez and Kyle Schwarber, among others. John Tomase breaks down what it all means for Boston's future.
Justin Jefferson threw the most ridiculous block, and NFL fans made so many jokes.
“I must say this is one of the more disturbing things that I’ve had the occasion to see and read about while I’ve been here on the bench,” a Fayette Circuit Court judge said during sentencing.
Former Mets left-handed reliever Pedro Feliciano has died at the age of 45.
A couple of weeks after an atmospheric river dumped record rainfall and prolific amounts of snow on parts of California, the Pacific storm train is set to deliver another helping of rain and snow to a large part of the drought-stricken state. However, this time it will also come in more manageable amounts. Through the first week in November, most of the rain and snow along the West Coast has been directed toward Washington and Oregon. A brief break in precipitation is expected across much of the