Dr. Oz: COVID-19 booster shots; Pfizer’s antiviral

Dr. Oz discusses the latest on the COVID-19 booster shots. Plus, the latest on Pfizer’s antiviral drug that cuts the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization and death.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories