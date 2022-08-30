Dr. Oz Declines To Condemn Campaign Staffer For Mocking John Fetterman’s Stroke

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, came under fire recently after a member of his campaign staff mocked his Democratic opponent for having had a stroke.

However, the former TV doc doesn’t seem to think the buck stops with him, based on a comment he made Tuesday during an interview with Pittsburgh radio station KDKA.

Host Larry Richert asked Oz if it was “appropriate” for Rachel Tripp, Oz’s senior communications adviser, to tell Insider that Democratic nominee John Fetterman wouldn’t have had a stroke if he “had ever eaten a vegetable in his life.”

Rather than taking the opportunity to disavow his campaign’s comments ― which more than 100 Pennsylvania doctors have condemned ― Oz deflected.

“The campaign’s been saying lots of things, both of them,” he told Richert. “My position is that I can only speak to what I’m saying ― is that John Fetterman should be allowed to recover fully, and I will support his ability, as someone who’s gone through a difficult time, to get ready.”

Oz then said Fetterman “at some point” would need to “work with me to allow the American people, and the Pennsylvania voters in particular, to hear us debate so that they can see where I am and where he is.”

GOP Pennsylvania Senate nominee Dr. Oz, asked if it was appropriate for his team to say opponent John Fetterman wouldn’t have had a stroke if he ate a vegetable:



“The campaign’s been saying lots of things — both of them. My position is that I can only speak to what I’m saying.” pic.twitter.com/WvshLn6iQa — The Recount (@therecount) August 30, 2022

Tripp’s stroke comment was in connection to the massive attention given to Oz’s now-infamous crudité shopping video, where he attempted to buy veggies at a Pennsylvania store he identified incorrectly.

In a statement, Fetterman responded to Tripp’s remarks: “I had a stroke. I survived it. I know politics can be nasty, but even then, I could never imagine ridiculing someone for their health challenges.”

Story continues

You can hear Richert’s interview with Oz below.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...