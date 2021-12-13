Dr. Oz: 'Fauci needs to be held accountable'
Republican Senate candidate for Pennsylvania Dr. Mehmet Oz criticizes Dr. Anthony Fauci for mixing medicine and politics and discusses cancel culture on 'Fox & Friends'
The Spider-Man costars keep getting asked about their height difference.
Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show hosts in assessing the latest reported numbers for COVID-19 related deaths in the United States.
Ticket sales were so lackluster the upper tier of the arena was shut down, reports the Sun Sentinel.
The onetime ally of Donald Trump said Trump's postelection strategy was "executed by C-team players" and was a "Keystone Cops operation."
POOLChris Wallace shocked the media world on Sunday when he suddenly announced at the end of his Sunday political talk show that he was leaving Fox News, effective immediately. He will be joining the network’s rival CNN to host a weekday show on the channel’s new streaming service.The Fox News Sunday moderator had long been the face of the right-wing network’s “straight news” division, lending the channel an air of gravitas and respectability whenever he was on-air.Despite working for Fox News,
The legal battle over Ocean City's topless ordinance continues. This time the petitioners are sending it to the U.S. Supreme Court.
A coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores has filed a lawsuit to block implementation of a new farm animal welfare law, adding to uncertainty about whether bacon and other fresh pork products will be much more expensive or in short supply in the state when the new rules take effect on New Year's Day. Since voters approved Proposition 12 by a 2-to-1 ratio in November 2018, state officials have missed deadlines for releasing specific regulations covering the humane treatment of animals that provide meat for the California market. “We’re saying this is not going to work,” said Nate Rose, a spokesman for the California Grocers Association. It has allowed pork processed under the old rules and held in cold storage to be sold in California in 2022, which could prevent shortages for weeks or even months.
Durbin said that Cotton's objection to the US attorney nominees could threaten public safety and put millions of Americans' security at risk.
The context for the message is unclear, but it comes amid scrutiny of the Guard’s slow response to the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol.
Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed an executive order to crack down on illegal immigration in Florida.
"Mitch McConnell is giving the Democrats victory on everything. What is wrong with this Broken Old Crow?" Trump said in a statement.
The transcript of the former president's inflammatory address before the U.S. Capitol riot shows otherwise.
“Great man of God” was not a neutral phrase for the front page. | Opinion
Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics
With a collapsing economy and severe drought, Afghanistan’s drug trade is on the rise.
Trump blasts Netanyahu, praises Obama
These people need to learn civics and history. But common sense begs us to elect better representatives, and get rid of them when they cross the line.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday the U.S., North Korea, his country and China have agreed "in principle" to declare a formal end to the Korean War. But they've yet to meet on the matter due to Pyongyang's demands.Why it matters: Moon believes the move would help restart stalled negotiations between the countries on Pyongyang's denuclearization. A State Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement that U.S. officials were "prepared to meet without preconditions." Stay on top
Satellite images provided to BuzzFeed News and a slew of social media videos show that new Russian troops and heavy artillery were moved to strategic locations right around Biden and Putin’s virtual summit.View Entire Post ›