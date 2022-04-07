Dr. Oz Goes Grocery Shopping And The Twitter Mockery Is Priceless

Looks like Dr. Mehmet Oz is shopping for voters with a new campaign video shot in a Pennsylvania grocery store.

The new video shows the Pennsylvania Senate candidate and longtime New Jersey resident walking through a grocery store griping about the prices which are, of course, President Joe Biden’s fault.

“I’m doing some grocery shopping, I’m at Wengers, and my wife wants some vegetables for crudités. Right?” Oz says to the camera. “So, here’s a broccoli. That’s two bucks, well, that’s a ton of broccoli there. There’s some asparagus. That’s $4. Carrots. That’s four more dollars. That’s $10 of vegetables there, and then we need some guacamole. That’s $4 more. She loves salsa, yeah, salsa there. $6? Must be a shortage of salsa. Guys, that’s $20 for crudite, and this doesn’t include the tequila. I mean, that’s outrageous. We got Joe Biden to thank for this.”

Inflation is hurting American families. Under Joe Biden, gas prices are skyrocketing and food prices are rising. We must stop the reckless spending. This is outrageous! Thanks a lot, Joe. pic.twitter.com/8kNil6upn8 — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) April 6, 2022

Although inflation — the result of supply chain issues, low interest rates and high consumer spending, among other factors — is making it hard for millions of Americans to make ends meet, Oz likely isn’t among them. A recent financial disclosure report showed that the Senate hopeful and his wife have assets worth between $104 million and $422 million.

Plus, many Twitter users weren’t sure they should take advice from a guy known for promoting quack medical treatments.

Oz demonstrates that he doesn't know how grocery shopping works.

The price for broccoli was per pound - that little floret is probably under $1.

Asparagus has always been pricey, $4 for that bunch is fine.

That was *a lot* or carrots - that bag would last me a couple weeks. https://t.co/l0eCT6D9Y0 — Viced Rhino (Fuck Putin) 🇺🇦 (@VicedRhino) April 7, 2022

This man once said that Upworthy articles were "literally medicine." As someone who once worked at Upworthy way back in the day, I can say with some certainty that I did not write any "literal medicine." https://t.co/Hvhp9xp3y7 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 7, 2022

look i dont pretend i can predict who wins these damn things but every one of his videos is just so phony and inauthentic, even looking at it through a maga-type lens https://t.co/YJcZWQW1Tk — Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 7, 2022

I, too, have wondered who buys the $6 salsa from the produce section, since like 2015. https://t.co/ALFa4LNVIs — Seth Masket (@smotus) April 7, 2022

Won't anyone think of crudite platters, cruel world https://t.co/NenpMhdHko — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) April 7, 2022

No one eats these things together. No one.



Not unless they drank all their tequila before shopping.



Actually, not then even.



Verdict: all whoopie, no pie https://t.co/Som78wf0v5 — Tiffany Bond (I)🦞🇺🇸 (@TiffanyBond) April 7, 2022

He has offered absolutely no serious solutions. His whole shtick is performative indignation. https://t.co/LD0mySdagF — Steve Metz (@steven_metz) April 7, 2022

So @DrOz is blaming Biden for watery grocery store salsa costing 6 bucks.



"That doesn't even include the tequila!" 🤣🤣🤣🤣



Also, who the hell says crudité instead of veggie platter?? https://t.co/0z5qOznqDt — Patti Vasquez (@PattiVasquezCHI) April 7, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

