Dr. Oz Makes A Geography Goof And Twitter Puts Him In His Place
Perhaps Mehmet Oz could use a map ― the GOP nominee for senator in Pennsylvania mistakenly grouped the Keystone State with those bordering the ocean.
In a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity on Monday, the former talk-show doctor declared: “This is important: We do not have a Republican senator north of North Carolina on the Atlantic coast until you get to Maine, if I don’t hold this seat.”
does Oz ... does he think Pennsylvania is on the coast? pic.twitter.com/ZuXCPKZdVQ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2022
Pennsylvania does not touch the Atlantic Ocean.
It’s a bit of a technicality, but people on Twitter were not willing to overlook it — especially since Oz only began calling Pennsylvania home for his election bid after living in New Jersey, which does have a coastline, for decades. His Democratic opponent, John Fetterman, has assailed him as a carpetbagger.
Oz can now be accused of not being so good at geography, too:
Maybe he’s just confused since New Jersey is on the coast and that’s the state where he actually lives.
— Ana 🗽🌻 Vote blue to save democracy! (@AnaSolitaria7) November 1, 2022
Maybe Oz thinks the Delaware River is the Atlantic Ocean?
— Bob Longo Jr (@robertlongo56) November 1, 2022
If you want to be a senator on the east coast, you should have stayed in New Jersey, get a map please.
— UticaJoe (@UticaJoe) November 1, 2022
Hey “doc” your home in NJ might be on the water, but PA has no coastline the last time I checked.
— Pauline Criel (@pecriel) November 1, 2022
Dude. It’s Joisey Shore.
Not Pennsylvanian Shore#DrOoze
— IBookery (@ibookery) November 1, 2022
Ah, those Pennsylvania beaches.
— Ramone Sinclair (@ramonesinclair) November 1, 2022
@DrOz New Jersey is on the Atlantic Coast. Not PA. pic.twitter.com/hkMu8u7ERw
— 𝗕𝗜𝗚-𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗛𝗜𝗘 💙🖤🤍🤎 (@RichieThePigeon) November 1, 2022
In fairness to Oz he's thinking of NJ, where he actually lives
— NJTrainDelays 🇺🇦 🇺🇸 #EveryElectionMatters (@NJTrainDelays) November 1, 2022
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.