Dr. Oz passes veggie tray from local Democrats
Local Democrats teased Mehmet Oz, Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate nominee, with a veggie tray outside a polling place in Bryn Athyn, Pa., on Nov. 8.
Local Democrats teased Mehmet Oz, Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate nominee, with a veggie tray outside a polling place in Bryn Athyn, Pa., on Nov. 8.
Brian Kemp wins rematch against Stacey Abrams for Georgia governor.
Republicans' push to win a majority in the House hanged in the balance Wednesday morning as key battleground states continue to tally results. CBS News political contributor Antjuan Seawright, a Democratic strategist, and Joe Watkins, a former aide to President George H.W. Bush and host of "Joe Watkins: State of Independence," discussed the results from Election Day.
Lin-Manuel Miranda spent time writing his hit musical "Hamilton" in Aaron Burr's former bedchamber at the historic home.
It wasn’t the worst outcome for Democrats. But it wasn’t exactly a good one, either. | Editorial
Crudités played an early — and viral — role in the hotly contested Pennsylvania Senate race
Democrat Gavin Newsom easily won a second term as California’s governor on Tuesday, beating a little-known Republican state senator by mostly ignoring him while campaigning against the policies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, two leading Republicans who like Newsom may run for president.
Former President Donald Trump went to the polls Tuesday, casting a ballot he acknowledged included a vote for Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“I’m not sure that people get persuaded by these ads,” said Matthew Jordan, head of Penn State's Department of Film Production and Media Studies.
Houston's James Click, surrounded by media, spent 20 minutes answering questions about his uncertain future. Most World Series-winning general managers aren't put in that position. The Astros scheduled a Wednesday news conference in Houston that Click didn't plan to attend and said he only recently had been made aware of.
The USMNT announced its roster for the 2022 World Cup and it's expected to be the youngest in Qatar.
"Black Adam" likely needs at least $600 million worldwide to break even, as theaters typically take around half of a movie's ticket sales.
Joe Biden appeared on track for perhaps the best midterm showing of any recent Democrat president. The election raised questions about Trump's GOP.
Three others were rescued.
Peggy Gossett-Seidman (R) and Andy Thomson (D) face each other in November for a chance to represent southern Palm Beach County in the Florida House.
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan addressed supporters in Manchester, NH after defeating Republican Don Bolduc.
In the 2022 midterm election, control of Congress is at stake, as well as key gubernatorial and statewide races. Here's what to know.
What symptoms should you look for? The short answer: not necessarily the same symptoms that signaled COVID at the pandemic's outset.
Dominick Reyes thinks former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has prolonged his return too much.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel explains why he yelled at Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
The "Little House on the Prairie" star got candid with her social media followers about what it takes to prep for a colonoscopy procedure.