Mark MakelaPennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz released copies of his medical records on Friday in an attempt to keep questions about the health of his Democratic opponent John Fetterman front-and-center in the race.And while Oz boasted that he was giving the state’s voters “full transparency” about his health, he also inadvertently revealed that he travels to Manhattan for his annual physical exams—once again drawing attention to his tenuous ties to Pennsylvania.In a letter written