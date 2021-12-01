Dr. Oz running for Senate
The TV doctor has jumped into the Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race. ABC’s Andrea Fujii explains why.
The TV doctor has jumped into the Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race. ABC’s Andrea Fujii explains why.
Dr. Mehmet Oz announced on Tuesday that he is running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, as a Republican — thus calling into question the future of his daytime-TV program. In September 2020, The Dr. Oz Show was renewed for Seasons 13 and 14, taking it into Spring 2023. Reps for Sony Pictures Television, which […]
Lawmakers return to Washington this week from a holiday break, and with them will come fierce debate over President Joe Biden’s sprawling social-spending and climate bill passed by the House earlier this month, as well as a Friday deadline to keep the government running.
That includes a sympathetic European Union (EU) and a recalcitrant Australia, as well as more political support domestically to address U.S. coal emissions.
The COVID-19 Omicron variant was detected in the Netherlands before two flights arrived from South Africa last week carrying the virus, Dutch health officials said on Tuesday. At least 14 people on flights from Johannesburg and Capetown arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Nov. 26 carrying the new variant, the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said. "We have found the Omicron coronavirus variant in two test samples that were taken on Nov. 19 and Nov. 23," the RIVM said.
adidas' Terrex hiking shoes collection is one of its most popular to date. Today through Dec. 1, get them for 30% off.
An investigation into the medical center started in 2018 after two nurses were found dead from drug overdoses in hospital bathrooms 16 months apart.
"The Republican Party is the party of washed up celebrities running for office they have zero qualifications to hold," one person noted.
Jury selection was set to begin Tuesday in former reality TV star Josh Duggar's trial over federal child pornography charges. Duggar, who appeared in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” was charged in April with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography. A federal Homeland Security agent in May testified that pornographic images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, had been downloaded in May 2019 by a computer at a car dealership that Duggar owned.
Stock up on Nike sweat pants, hoodies, puffer coats, sneakers and more. The post You can get up to 50% off during Nike’s Cyber Monday sale — but these styles are an extra 20% off appeared first on In The Know.
The Gucci family is not pleased with the depiction of their relatives in the new film “House of Gucci,” starring Adam Driver and Lady Gaga
Move fast, if you want to watch shows like "Love Island" and "Star Trek" for cheap.
Becca Kufrin, star of season 14 of The Bachelorette, took boyfriend Thomas Jacobs to Minnesota to meet “the most important people” in her life over the Thanksgiving holiday
About a quarter of people in South Africa are fully vaccinated as the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, spreads.
The former vice-president spoke on the eve of the most important abortion case in years at the top US court.
Jim Bob Duggar was subpoenaed to testify at an evidentiary hearing one day before jury selection begins in Josh Duggar's child porn trial.
Jessa and Ben Seewald share four children together, Spurgeon, 5, Henry, 4, Ivy, 2½, and Fern, 4 months
By the start of the first quarter, SEL fans were holding up signs with inappropriate messages. The large contingent of Rattlers fans, most traveling to Hammond in personal vehicles, refrained from responding, as long as they could.
The Denver Post editorial board slammed the conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican as "clearly incapable of remorse or reflection."
“We have degraded" in Congress to a "level of hate I’ve never felt before," said the New York lawmaker.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he discussed the January call with Trump where he asked him to help him win the state.