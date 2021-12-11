Dr. Oz says Fauci should be ‘held accountable,’ suggests he resign after ‘misleading’ Americans on COVID

TV personality and medical professional Dr. Mehmet Oz is calling for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be "held accountable," suggesting that he should resign as Americans have lost "faith and confidence" in his service.

Oz, who announced last month that he was joining the race for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania , took aim at Fauci in a statement to the New York Post .

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Professor of Surgery, Columbia University speaks onstage during the 2021 Concordia Annual Summit on September 21, 2021 in New York City. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

"Dr. Anthony Fauci has lost the faith and confidence of the American people," Oz said. "It’s time for a new face talking to the American people, one that is more trusted."

Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee about the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Nov. 4, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Oz also stated he believes Fauci "should be held accountable for misleading, whether willfully or unintentionally, the American public and the United States Congress" on matters relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, faced immense scrutiny from the American people after he shifted positions and contradicted himself on a number of guidelines, including the usage of face masks and the threat of COVID-19 in America.

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks alongside U.S. President Joe Biden as he delivers remarks on the Omicron COVID-19 variant following a meeting of the COVID-19 response team at the White House on November 29, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, proposed the "FIRED" (Fauci Incompetence Requires Early Dismissal) Act in light of his mixed messaging.

"Dr. Fauci is at odds with the CDC," Davidson said in May. "He has repeatedly put political science ahead of the science on COVID-19."

Fox News' Bryn McCarthy contributed to this article.