'The Dr. Oz Show' advisory board had people with no medical training who promoted fake treatments

Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert
·3 min read
NEWTOWN, PA - MAY 17: Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz greets supporters after the primary race resulted in an automatic re-count due to close results on May 17, 2022 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. Television personality Oz, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, finished in a virtual dead heat with former George W. Bush administration official Dave McCormick with 95 percent of the vote reported. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz greets supporters after the primary race resulted in an automatic re-count due to close results on May 17, 2022 in Newtown, Pennsylvania.Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

  • Dr. Mehmet Oz had a "medical advisory board" to support claims he made on "The Dr. Oz Show."

  • The 43-member board included people with no medical training who promoted extreme and debunked treatments.

  • Claims they supported included drinking onion juice for the flu and subscription meal plans for curing cancer.

Republican candidate for US Senate representing Pennsylvania and former talk show host Mehmet Oz relied on a medical advisory board to support claims he made on "The Dr. Oz Show."

Among practicing oncologists and certified psychologists, the board included people who had no formal medical training and promoted debunked treatments.

Dr. Ben Abella, an emergency physician in Philadelphia, told Insider the 43-member board projected an "aura of legitimacy" on Oz and his show, which ran for 13 seasons and was canceled last December after Oz decided to run for office.

Abella helped organize an event called "Real Doctors Against Oz" in support of Oz's political opponent, Democratic candidate for US Senate John Fetterman.

Abella said Oz used the show and his advisory board in ways that preyed upon viewers' desire to be healthy and instead supplied them with "misleading" home remedies and treatments. Treatments that at best, he said, were unhelpful and, at worst, dangerous.

Among the board members listed for the show was a self-described "medicine hunter" who promotes the "ritual use of hallucinogens" to achieve wellness and an acupuncturist who sells herbal remedies to fight COVID-19 and an energy therapy called "Infinichi" to treat ailments from upset stomach to fibromyalgia.

"The Medical Advisory Board sounds very authentic and rigorous, but not so many people are going to take the time to peel back the layers of the onion and say, 'Well, where are these people?'" Abella told Insider. "'What are their credentials? What did they do?' And perhaps even peel back further and say, 'What are their financial conflicts with maybe some of these products?'"

Some of the alternative treatments promoted by the advisory board, like acupuncture or petroleum jelly in the nostrils, may not necessarily directly cause harm, Abella told Insider.

Others, he said rely on flimsy or non-peer-reviewed science that may distract or prevent a patient from seeking legitimate medical treatment because they're doing something they believe is effective.

Oz is running for a Senate seat representing Pennsylvania against Democratic candidate John Fetterman. The Oz campaign has faced controversies over whether he actually lives in the state and Asplundh Tree Experts' (his wife's family business, in which Oz is a shareholder) massive fine for hiring undocumented workers despite his anti-immigration stance.

In April, a group of ten physicians at Columbia University, where Oz was a lecturer on campus, wrote a letter to university officials indicating they were "dismayed" that the celebrity physician was on the school's faculty.

CNN reported they accused Oz of "manifesting an egregious lack of integrity by promoting quack treatments and cures in the interest of personal financial gain" and that he demonstrates in his show "either outrageous conflicts of interest or flawed judgments about what constitutes appropriate medical treatments, or both."

Columbia University Medical Center cut ties with the Senate candidate in May.

"Every revelation that emerges about Mehmet Oz shows voters who he really is: a self-serving fraud who got rich as a TV scam artist," David Bergstein, a democratic senatorial campaign committee spokesman, told Insider. "He's shown over and over again he doesn't care about anyone but himself, and that's exactly why Pennsylvanians will reject him in November."

The Oz campaign did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Dr. Oz Defends Crudité Comments on Newsmax

    Dr. Mehmet Oz struggled to explain his embarrassing crudité shopping video during an interview on Newsmax.

  • Pennsylvania Senate candidates Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman are trading barbs over each other's personal wealth: 'Get off the couch John!'

    Fetterman has called Oz out for not being transparent about the number of homes he owns. "I purchased my houses with MY money," Oz hit back.

  • Michigan GOP governor nominee Dixon picks running mate

    Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon chose former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate Friday in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Hernandez served two terms in the Michigan House ending in 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House. “Shane Hernandez as lieutenant governor will help to improve our schools, create safer communities and improve our economy,” Dixon said in a statement.

  • Democrats are wrong: Allowing Medicare to negotiate some drug prices won’t be a game-changer

    Other parts of the new Inflation Reduction Act will have a bigger impact on seniors' healthcare costs.

  • Newsmax Host Snaps at Pence for Mulling Jan. 6 Testimony: ‘How Dare He!’

    NewsmaxNewsmax host and staunch Trump defender Greg Kelly whined on Wednesday about former Vice President Mike Pence saying he would consider testifying before the House Jan. 6 committee if asked to do so.Pence, according to Kelly, shouldn’t appear, in part because the committee said “not a word” about Ashli Babbitt, the pro-Trump rioter who was shot and killed by a Capitol police officer (who was later cleared of any wrongdoing) while attempting to breach the Speaker’s Lobby on Jan. 6.“This guy

  • George Conway Compares Trump To Tony Soprano Trying To Uncover A Rat

    Trump and his lawyers are calling for the release of the affidavit justifying the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago because they "want to see who is finking on them," he said.

  • Stacey Abrams Has Words For Gov. Kemp Over Trying To Duck Fani Wills’s Trump Investigation

    Ever since Fulton County DA Fani Wills’s investigation into former President Donald Trump’s election conduct (when Georgia turned blue for Biden in 2020), there have been roadblocks along the way. At first, Sen. Lindsay Graham refused to comply with a subpoena to testify and was ordered to by a judge. A group of fake electors is attempting to get Willis removed from the case entirely. And now, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s sudden refusal to cooperate has given his Democratic opponent Stacey Abram

  • GOP Calls For Resignation of Dem Political Operative Accused of Rewriting Pennsylvania County’s Health Guidance

    Republican leaders in Bucks County, Pa., are calling for the resignation of a former Democratic political operative turned county official after reporting by National Review revealed that he, and not the county’s health director, is the listed author of restrictive school-reopening guidance that was released hastily last August.

  • Gov. Newsom blasts Oakland leaders for not handling rampant homeless encampments

    The office of California Governor Gavin Newsom sent a strongly-worded letter to Oakland leaders on Thursday, criticizing their lack of responsibility for curbing city homeless encampments, including the Wood Street encampment fires.

  • Those 10 Houses Dr. Oz Owns? They’re Actually ‘Properties’

    Continuing to prove how far removed he is from the average Pennsylvanian, the daytime TV charlatan seems convinced that owning 10 properties — let alone any property at all — is a sign of virtuousness

  • Taliban leader says foreign engagement will be in line with sharia

    The Taliban will deal with the international community in line with sharia law, the supreme leader of the hardline Islamist group said, according to a copy of his speech shared by the information ministry on Friday. Yet to be formally recognised as a government by any foreign capital, the group is struggling with a severe economic crisis due to strict enforcement of international sanctions and the cutting off of development aid. Many governments, including Washington, have put pressure on the Taliban to ease its restrictions on women and to open schools for high-school aged girls.

  • Utah Investigated a Schoolgirl’s Gender at the Request of Sore Loser Parents

    Halfpoint ImagesWhen a girl left her competitors in the dust at a state-level school sports competition in Utah last year, not everyone was impressed with her inspiring athleticism. The parents of the girls who came in second and third couldn’t accept the winner had simply “outclassed” their daughters—so they called her gender into question, sparking a secret investigation that delved into the winner’s personal history.At a meeting of Utah Legislature’s Education Interim Committee on Wednesday,

  • In letter to airline CEOs, Buttigieg calls disruptions 'unacceptable'

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wrote to the chief executives of the nation's 10 largest airlines Thursday, telling them the level of disruption to flights this year has been "unacceptable." He cited data for the first six months of the year that showed 24% of flights had been delayed and 3.2% were canceled.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "These aren't just numbers, these are missed birthday parties, graduatio

  • Pence says 2024 decision will come 'after the 1st of the year'

    Former Vice President Mike Pence said that he and his family would decide on a possible run for president “after the first of the year” during a stop at the Iowa State Fair on Friday.

  • Florida International LB Luke Knox dies at 22

    Knox transferred to Florida International from Ole Miss. He's the brother of Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox.

  • LAPD tows cars after breaking up a street takeover

    The Los Angeles Police Department delivered on its promise to tow any vehicles involved in street takeovers.

  • Shooting investigation underway in West Hollywood

    SJY2 was overhead a shooting investigation in West Hollywood near the Beverly Center.

  • BTS might avoid military service if its members serve as public ambassadors instead

    A South Korean mayor has proposed BTS be exempted from military service if members instead promote his city's campaign to host the 2030 World Expo.

  • Former Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to tax fraud

    The public may be closer to getting a look at the highly sensitive affidavit that explains why the FBI wanted to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. Plus, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg is headed to prison after pleading guilty in a tax fraud scheme. Senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge has the latest.

  • Nicaraguan police detain bishop, other priests in raid

    Nicaraguan police on Friday raided the residence of a Roman Catholic bishop critical of President Daniel Ortega’s administration, detaining him and several other priests in a dramatic escalation of tensions between the church and a government increasingly intolerant of dissent. The pre-dawn raid came after Nicaraguan authorities had accused Matagalpa Bishop Rolando Álvarez of “organizing violent groups” and inciting them “to carry out acts of hate against the population.” President Daniel Ortega’s government has moved systematically against voices of dissent, arresting dozens of opposition leaders last year, including seven potential candidates to challenge him for the presidency.