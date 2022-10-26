Dr. Oz’s True Feelings About Abortion
Mehmet Oz & John Fetterman faced off in their only debate before Pennsylvanians vote for their next senator and the Republican nominee raised eyebrows with his views on abortion access.
Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman faced Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, on the debate stage in Pennsylvania.
The comment came during the only debate between the celebrity doctor and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman for the hotly contested Pennsylvania Senate seat
Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas discusses Fetterman's record as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, and the upcoming debate with Dr. Mehmet Oz.
The candidates are expected to talk about a range of issues including the state of the economy, inflation and a women’s right to abortion.
Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman debated on Tuesday night as the two face off for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat.