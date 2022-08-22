Dr. Oz's Old Poop Tweets Come Back To Haunt His Senate Campaign

Things are getting really crappy for Dr. Mehmet Oz’s Pennsylvania campaign for U.S. Senate ― literally.

That’s because while the former TV celebrity doctor updated his Twitter page to reflect his candidacy, he didn’t wipe his account of his old tweets ― not even the ones about poop.

That means poop tweets from nearly a decade ago are being seen in a whole new context ― one that Oz probably never intended, like this one from 2013:

What does your "poop" say about your health? Learn here: http://t.co/By1c8yH6q9 — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) April 10, 2013

Oz’s Democratic opponent John Fetterman, of course, gave Oz crap for at least one of the old poop tweets.

When I say we need to make more sh*t in America, this is *not* what I mean pic.twitter.com/uKPXQpEJHP — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) August 20, 2022

People on Twitter flushed out more old Oz tweets that he probably wishes had been scrubbed by his social media team.

This is the right way to poop. — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) August 11, 2019

irony was not lost on me either RT @one_of_three Someone named @SuperSexyLady just asked @DrOz why her poop was black. Not sexy — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) March 23, 2010

Other Oz tweets that weren’t poop-oriented are proving just as weird in light of the Senate campaign.

RT @Tracis98: Dr Oz said if a male loses 30lbs he gains an Inch in his penis. Hmm I am going to find me a big guy and help him lose weight — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) May 13, 2009

not sure -- depends how enthusiastic you get RT @reeniecollins How many does masturbation burn? Just checking.... — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) May 21, 2009

The poop tweets were just another campaign misstep for Oz, who has faced a storm of mockery since announcing his campaign.

Oz has been bashed for being a New Jersey carpetbagger and was recently trolled for being out of touch with ordinary Pennsylvanians after releasing a video lamenting the high price of crudité.

Although Donald Trump reportedly now regrets endorsing Oz, one person on Twitter jokingly suggested the poop tweets are just what the country needs.

Always good to have a solid movement politically. If you're running, you have to get regular, even soft voters to support with every fiber they have. Thank you doctor, for trying to fix things from the bottom up. We're tired of being number 2. — Nude Gingrich (@JarJarFan69) August 19, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

