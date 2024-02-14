Dr. Peter Grossman takes the stand in wife's murder trial

Dr. Peter Grossman walks with his wife, Rebecca Grossman, into the Van Nuys courthouse in late January.

Dr. Peter Grossman first learned about a crash that killed two Westlake Village boys from his teenage daughter, he testified this week at his wife’s murder trial.

Their daughter had called him the night of the Sept. 29, 2020, crash, he said on the stand in a Van Nuys courtroom.

Prosecutors say his wife, Rebecca Grossman, was driving her Mercedes SUV up to 81 mph seconds before she struck and killed Mark and Jacob Iskander in a Westlake Village crosswalk. The boys, 11 and 8, had been crossing Triunfo Canyon Road with their mom and younger brother. The speed limit was 45 mph.

Rebecca Grossman, 60, of Hidden Hills, faces two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run driving. She has pleaded not guilty to all counts. Her trial started last month and her attorneys have blamed another driver for hitting the boys first.

Her attorneys began presenting their case Tuesday; their first witness was the defendant's husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Peter Grossman. Late the night after the crash, he picked his wife up from a women’s detention center, he said.

“My wife was almost inconsolable,” he said.

Before the crash, Rebecca Grossman had been driving toward her house near Westlake Lake after having drinks with her then-boyfriend Scott Erickson, a former professional baseball player. They planned to meet at Grossman’s house to watch the presidential debate.

They left in separate vehicles. Grossman drove her white Mercedes SUV and Erickson drove his black Mercedes SUV, according to earlier witness testimony.

The defense team has said the black SUV hit the children first. Her attorneys also said the boys were outside of the crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Several witnesses there that night disagreed, saying the Iskanders were inside the crosswalk. At the time of the crash, her vehicle’s speed was 73 mph, according to her SUV's data recorder.

But this week, the defense called an expert to testify about his analysis of video recorded by surveillance cameras in the area. He testified the footage shows Grossman’s speed around 52 mph a few hundred feet past the crosswalk.

Officers had recorded the surveillance video on a cellphone, which other experts have said makes it difficult to analyze speed accurately.

Under cross examination, Peter Grossman told Deputy District Attorney Jamie Castro that he had been in a vehicle with his wife driving hundreds of times. Asked if he knew if his wife drove over the speed limit on occasion, he told her he didn’t have a recollection of that.

Previously, a California Highway Patrol officer testified about a speeding ticket he issued Rebecca Grossman in 2013. She had been driving 92 mph on Highway 101 in Agoura Hills, he said. The speed limit is 65 mph.

If her husband testified about her driving habits, prosecutors could bring up other speeding tickets, the judge said before Dr. Grossman took the stand. The prosecution cited three other previous speeding tickets. But the defense didn't ask Peter Grossman about her driving, and the jurors didn't hear about those past citations.

The Grossmans, married in 2000, had decided to date other people by 2020, Peter Grossman testified. They continued to co-parent and didn’t separate, he said. While the two had a family home in Hidden Hills, they had bought the house by Westlake Lake, which he described as a fixer upper.

Rebecca Grossman remains out of custody on bail. The trial is expected to resume Thursday.

